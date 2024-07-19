Largemouth bass now known as Florida bass, 'a distinct species': 'Discovery is crucial'

Florida's most popular freshwater game fish has a new name.

The largemouth bass, commonly found in Florida's waterways, is now known as the Florida bass, according to a July 17 news release from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Its name change comes after a recent study by Yale University that "used advanced genetic analysis and determined Florida bass to be its own species."

The American Fisheries Society agreed, recognizing the Florida bass as a separate species.

The Maryland-based organization "promotes scientific research and sustainable management of fisheries resources," according to its website.

The scientific name for the largemouth bass, previously "Micropterus salmoides," is now the scientific name for the Florida bass. The scientific name for the largemouth bass is "Micropterus nigricans."

The names "have been incorrectly applied to the largemouth bass and Florida bass over the past 75 years," the study said.

The research also identified the range of Florida bass to be larger than once believed.

The range includes not only Florida but also parts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, the FWC said in its news release.

"Understanding these distinctions is essential for effective conservation and management of the species."

"This discovery is crucial because it confirms and enhances our understanding of Florida bass as a distinct species," Michelle Kerr, a spokesperson for the FWC, told Fox News Digital in an email.

"Understanding these distinctions is essential for effective conservation and management of the species to ensure sustainable fishing and biodiversity preservation."

Black bass, which includes the Florida and largemouth bass, are well-known freshwater fish and considered the most popular for recreational fishing, the FWC said on its website.

"This new understanding of black bass diversity, distribution and classification provides a critical foundation for better managing and conserving these important and iconic fish," the FWC said.

"It will aid in ensuring their continued conservation and sustainable use for future generations."

It essentially means that, throughout most of Florida, what was previously known as the largemouth bass is now the state's very own bass.

One exception is in Florida's western panhandle. "Ongoing research may further define the western range of this species within the state," Kerr told Fox News Digital.

This new revelation won't undo Florida's current largemouth bass fishing record.

The state record for the largemouth bass was set in 1986 in Polk County near Orlando. Billy O'Berry caught what was then known as a largemouth bass weighing 17.27 pounds, according to the FWC.

"The existing record falls within the recognized range of Florida bass," Kerr said.

If an angler were to hook a Florida bass, he or she wouldn't know the difference.

"Florida bass and largemouth bass are not distinguishable from each other visually," the FWC said.

"Genetic testing must be performed to determine the species."

Anglers needn't worry, however.

The FWC said regulations will remain the same for both species in the state.

The Florida Legislature designated the largemouth bass as the official state freshwater fish in 1975.

Whether the name change leads to a demotion in state status remains to be seen.