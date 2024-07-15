Firefighters carry 160-pound dog down Oregon mountain after pup is injured on trail

A big pup is safe after being rescued from Saddle Mountain in Oregon with injured paws.

Officials with Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District shared the successful rescue along with photos in a Facebook post.

The 160-pound Great Pyrenees was brought to the bottom of the mountain and placed on a stretcher.

"Although saddle mountain signage and the state park website states that dogs are allowed but must be on a leash, it is not very dog friendly. Over the years, we have had several calls for dogs that needed assistance off the mountain due to dehydration or cut/raw paw pads," the post read.

Saddle Mountain is a state park located near Seaside, Oregon, with the highest elevation reaching 3,288 feet.

Officials recommend pups wear dog booties on this trail.

The post shows an image of the wiring located on the trail path.

"The trail has copious amounts of welded wire fencing on the ground to provide traction and stability of the trail. Many of these sharp wires are sticking straight up. As well, walking on wiring and rocks for an extended amount of time can be very rough on your fur baby," the post said.

The officials worked in conjunction with the Hamlet Volunteer Fire Department, Gearhart Volunteer Fire Department and the Seaside Fire & Rescue.

Officials encourage owners to "start with shorter periods of time on these surfaces to let the [paw] pad build up toughness over time."

"Maybe new signage can be put up to explain this and forbid dogs on the trail? Many won't know this about the trail's effects on dog paws, especially with current dog friendly signage," one woman suggested in a comment.

"When I hiked this trail recently, i vowed to never take my pooch here with those chicken wires," another man commented.

"That chicken wire is awful," a woman wrote. "I know it’s supposed to be for traction, but it tripped me multiple times."

"Just because dogs are allowed doesn't mean you should take a big dog hiking there," another person commented.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District for additional comment.