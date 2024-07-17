'Potty-mouthed' parrot finds home in New York after hundreds apply to adopt him

A foul-mouthed parrot named Pepper has found a forever home after grabbing attention on Facebook and attracting would-be adopters from across the country.

Officials with the Niagara SPCA in Niagara Falls, New York, had been sharing updates about the bird since he came into their care last month.

"Somebody get this guy a bar of soap or a humor-loving home!" the Niagara SPCA's Facebook post said.

"Pepper is a White-fronted Amazon and yes, he swears. But only a little."

The Niagara SPCA is a no-kill shelter that promotes adoption and re-homing for abandoned and unwanted companion animals.

On June 20, shelter staff announced that it received more than 400 applicants from people who wanted to adopt Pepper. The pool was narrowed down to 10, according to the Niagara SPCA.

"We looked for adopters who offered parrot experience, information on housing/enclosures and recognition that they would be able to age with Pepper or had plans for Pepper if he outlived them," the Facebook post said.

The latest announcement, posted on July 13, revealed that Pepper settled into a new home after the staff interviewed candidates.

"If we were to write a headline for his adoption, it would read: Potty-mouthed Parrot finds Paradise- Sailors, Truckers & Longshoremen welcome," the post said.

"We love that Pepper found his home with adopters who won't be phased by his colorful language, and who know their birds! May Pepper have decades of issuing threats to his new family! Now, go kick some a--, Pepper!" the post concluded.

Pepper found his sanctuary in Olean, New York, living alongside an African grey parrot named Shelby.

Pepper loves eating veggies and greets his adopters each time they enter the room, according to the Niagara SPCA's post, which received over 1,000 reactions.

"Only two creatures can produce human language: humans and birds," according to the National Audubon Society, a nationwide nonprofit organization that protects birds and habitats across America.

Parrots are "pros" when it comes to mimicking the human language, as they are vocal learners that grasp sounds by hearing and then imitating them, the nonprofit says.

Pepper has not yet cursed at his adopters, according to the latest Facebook post.

Pepper's owner has created an Instagram account to document Pepper and Shelby's adventures under the handle, @twospicyparrots.

"We can't wait to read updates on our potty-mouthed friend," the Niagara Falls SPCA told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.