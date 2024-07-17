New Gerber baby is named for 2024: Meet adorable 'Sonny' from Arizona

The newest Gerber baby has been crowned.

Akil "Sonny" McLeod from Arizona has been named the winner of Gerber’s 14th annual Photo Search contest.

Sonny caught the attention of the selection committee, which for the first time ever was made up of parents of previous Gerber babies, according to a press release from the company.

The winning photo captured the essence of Sonny's name, as it shows him dressed in a bright yellow outfit with a toy sun hanging in the background.

As this year’s winner, Sonny will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

The McLeod family was awarded $25,000 in cash, free Gerber products for a year, a new wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear and prizes from other early childhood brands, according to the company.

Gerber announced that it will also match Sonny’s cash prize with a donation to support March of Dimes’ maternal and infant health program.

"After 14 incredible years of Photo Search, this year, we are grateful our former Gerber Baby families could join us in selecting Sonny as our 2024 Gerber Baby," Chandra Kumar, president of Nestlé Nutrition (the owner of Gerber) in Virginia, said in a statement.

"Sonny immediately captured our hearts with his joyful smile and his family's heartwarming demonstration of what it means to grow with love," she added.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, the McLeod family reacted to their son being named the new Gerber baby.

"It’s crazy," said Sonny’s father, Akil McLeod Sr. "He’s a little celebrity … He's always getting stuff sent to the house."

"It’s just amazing," he went on. "It's a blessing. And he’s just so happy … I love this stage for him."

Sonny’s mother, Dominique McLeod, agreed that her son’s win has brought about an "abundance of things," from prizes to charitable donations.

This includes Gerber's additional donation of $5,000 to M.A.N.C.A.V.E., a fatherhood program created in a collaboration between the Greater Phoenix Urban League, the City of Phoenix and My Brother’s Keeper in honor of the McLeod family.

"All of that because we have a cute baby," Dominique McLeod said, laughing.

Sonny McLeod, who turned 1 year old on June 20, "loves to eat" and is always happy, his parents said.

The family gave the baby his nickname to avoid confusing him with his father, Akil McLeod, Sr.

"One day we were lying in bed and the sun just peeked through the window right on my belly so perfectly, and I was like, ‘Oh, Sonny,’" his mother said. "We went with that ever since."

Dominique McLeod said she'd received multiple comments about how Sonny "looks like the Gerber baby" — which prompted her to enter her son in the contest.

While Sonny has already clinched the "Gerber baby" title, his parents agreed that he’s free to pursue "whatever he wants" as he grows up.

"I pray it's something impactful for the world."

"I just want him and our daughter to know this world is whatever they want to make of it," his mother said.

"I pray it's something positive. I pray it's something impactful for the world. But I don't ever want to put a restriction on what they can or can't do."

"If he told me, ‘Mom, I want to be an astronaut,' I'd contact NASA and figure out how we can try to make that dream a reality."

Akil McLeod emphasized the importance of supporting each child’s dreams.

"I know what it's like when you have family or friends who don't support a dream or a goal," he said. "And I just never want him to feel that way."