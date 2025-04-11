Stanley Mother's Day release is here: Get the Resort Floral Quencher before it sells out

Mother's Day is a time to celebrate the incredible women who have nurtured and supported you throughout your life. This year, pick a gift that combines practicality with a touch of elegance. Enter the Stanley Resort Floral Quencher, a stunning new release just in time for Mother's Day.

Known for their durable and stylish drinkware, Stanley has crafted a water bottle that not only meets the demands of everyday use but also adds a splash of floral charm your mom is sure to love. With its vibrant design and reliable performance, the Resort Floral Quencher is a must-have accessory for all moms. But this limited-edition release is bound to sell out quickly, so make sure to secure one for the special mom in your life before it's too late.

Stanley’s newest addition to their Mother’s Day collection is the Resort Floral Quencher. The bright pink floral design on the neutral-colored background makes for a standout cup every flower-loving mom will be obsessed with.

This Quencher has the same double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot or cold for hours. You can choose between the 40 ounce or 30 ounce Quencher.

The Cream Rose Gold Quencher ProTour Flip Straw tumbler is a different take on Stanley’s classic Quencher. Instead of a removable straw, there’s a flip straw that’s easier to use and leakproof. Since the cup is cupholder compatible, your mom can bring this tumbler with her anywhere.

Stanley’s Quencher ProTour Flip Straw tumbler in terracotta is a pink-lovers' dream. Perfect for spring, the Quencher, lid and flip straw are all different shades of pink. The spout and seal are both removable and can be replaced, while the stainless steel inside keeps your drinks ice-cold for an entire day.

For a retro vibe, the Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler delivers. The pink and cream floral design is reminiscent of the 70s. The FlowState lid features a rotating cover that has three positions: a straw opening, a sipping opening, ideal for hot drinks and a full-cover top.

Get your mom everything Stanley related with the Quencher accessories set. You get your choice of 40 ounce Quencher in 10 different colors, a four-pack of straws, also in the colors of your choice and a boot and straw cover set.

You can pick from bright colors like fuchsia and nectarine, or go with more neutral options like glacier blue, fog or charcoal.

The Quencher H2.0 Samesies Sip set includes two different Quencher sizes in matching colors. There’s a 40 oz. Quencher and 14 oz. Quencher included in the set. You can either gift your mom both or share in the gift yourself and match your mom. The gilded sugar color is a beautiful soft pink, while the gilded celadon is a peaceful light blue.

Whether your mom spends a lot of time at the gym or just on the go, the IceFlow tumbler is the perfect companion. The built-in flip straw is easy to drink from, and the heavy-duty handle makes the bottle easy to carry. The tumbler is made from recycled plastics, so it’s an environmentally friendly gift for eco-conscious moms.

An All Day Julienne Mini Cooler is great for beach days, camping or hikes. Made from 100% recycled polyester, the cooler holds up to 10 cans and keeps your drinks and snacks cold for up to 12 hours.

The snap-top handles are comfortable to hold, but there’s also an attachable strap, making it easier to sling the cooler over your shoulder. There’s also zipper pockets on the side of the cooler that are ideal for valuables like keys, wallets, phones and more.