Best ways to build a winning pasta salad this summer, according to chefs and nutritionists

Pasta salads are a crowd pleaser and a summer favorite. They combine the comforting flavors of pasta with the freshness of vegetables and proteins.

Yet a great pasta salad isn’t just about taste. It's also about creating a balanced dish that’s nutritious and satisfying.

To create a winning pasta salad, Fox News Digital asked food experts for their best tips for crafting a spectacular pasta salad — one you could proudly bring to the next potluck or serve at an outdoor picnic, BBQ or summer get-together.

Here are their tips within five general categories.

1. Pick your perfect pasta

The base of any good pasta salad is critical.

"The foundation of any pasta salad should always be fresh, quality ingredients," said Sebastian Ratti, executive sous chef at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Florida.

"Opt for high-quality pasta, preferably a shape that can hold the dressing well, such as fusilli or penne."

To boost the nutritional quotient, opt for whole-grain or high-fiber pasta varieties.

"These options are packed with more nutrients than their refined counterparts, offering more fiber which helps keep you full longer and aids in digestion," said Sarah Heckler, MS, RD, a nutritionist and food expert with Ann Till Nutrition Group in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Here are some types of pasta to consider.

Whole-wheat pasta. Made from whole-wheat flour, this pasta has more fiber and nutrients than traditional white pasta. It boasts a slightly nutty flavor and a firmer texture, said Heckler.

While this is considered a healthier choice, there are cooking considerations to know about.

"Whole-wheat pasta requires a bit more water and a slightly longer cooking time than regular pasta," said Heckler. Another tip: Rinse it with cold water after cooking to stop the cooking process and keep the pasta firm.

"Be careful not to overcook it, as it can become mushy."

Gluten-free pasta. There could be a person or guest in your circle who has Celiac disease or is gluten intolerant, so gluten-free pasta that’s made from ingredients like brown rice, quinoa or chickpeas is an option.

"Gluten-free pasta can be more delicate and prone to breaking apart, so stir gently and avoid overcooking."

Vegetable pasta. Pasta made from vegetables such as spinach, beetroot or carrot can add a unique flavor and extra nutrients to your pasta salad.

"These types often have vibrant colors that can make your salad visually appealing," said Heckler.

Of note, vegetable pasta tends to cook faster than traditional pasta, so keep a close eye on it and taste frequently to avoid overcooking.

2. Load on the lean protein

Including sources of lean protein in your pasta salad is a good move for several reasons.

"Protein helps build and repair tissues, supports immune function, and provides sustained energy," said Heckler.

The following are some excellent lean protein options for your pasta salad.

Grilled chicken. Skinless chicken breast is a versatile source of lean protein.

Turkey. Lean turkey slices or ground turkey can add a delicious twist.

Shrimp. Low in calories and high in protein, shrimp can add a refreshing seafood flavor.

Tofu. For a vegetarian option, tofu is a versatile protein that absorbs flavors well, said Heckler.

Beans. These are in fiber and a good protein option for vegans and vegetarians.

3. Pack in the vegetables

Vegetables not only add vibrant color and texture to your pasta salad but also bring a wealth of nutrients and fiber.

"Fiber is crucial for maintaining a healthy digestive system, regulating blood sugar levels and lowering cholesterol," said Heckler.

Here are some fiber-rich vegetables that Heckler suggested adding to a pasta salad.

Bell peppers. Packed with vitamins A and C, they add a sweet crunch.

Spinach. These add a leafy green component that’s high in iron and fiber.

Cherry tomatoes. These little bursts of flavor are rich in antioxidants.

Broccoli. This is a powerhouse of nutrients and fiber.

Red onion. This gives a tangy bite and is rich in antioxidants.

Carrots. These add a satisfying crunch and are full of beta-carotene.

4. Dress it up well

The dish’s dressing can move your pasta salad from good to great.

"However, it’s important to choose or create a dressing that complements the health benefits of your salad," Heckler said.

She advised reaching for dressings made with healthy fats, such as olive oil, which can help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins from the vegetables.

"A simple vinaigrette with olive oil, lemon juice and herbs can be both delicious and nutritious," she said.

For those who want to create a pasta salad with a bit more zest and zip, dress it up that way.

"A delicious pasta salad also requires a harmonious blend of flavor and texture," said Ratti, the chef in Miami.

"Add a tangy vinaigrette or a creamy dressing, which will elevate the mildness of the pasta. Herbs, spices and a touch of acidity can also help to brighten the overall flavor profile of the pasta salad."

5. Build it beautifully

Here’s how to build this winning pasta salad:

Cook the pasta. Follow the instructions on the pasta package. Once cooked, drain and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process and cool the pasta.

Prepare the protein. If you're using chicken, shrimp or tofu, cook it according to your preference. Grilling or pan-searing are some methods.

Chop the vegetables. Dice or chop your selected vegetables into bite-sized pieces. This ensures even distribution and makes the salad easier to eat, Heckler said.

Mix everything together. In a large bowl, combine the pasta, protein and vegetables. Pour the dressing over the mixture and toss until everything is well-coated.

Season to taste. Add salt, pepper and any additional herbs or spices to taste.

Now, serve your masterpiece

Pasta salad is best served cold, making it an ideal dish for hot summer days.

You can serve it immediately after preparing, or let it chill in the refrigerator for an hour to let the flavors meld together even more, Heckler said.

If you have leftovers, store them in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Pasta salad can generally last for up to 3 to 5 days.