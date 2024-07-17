Family dogs enjoy travels through Europe on a 12-day adventure to Italy, France and more

A pair of family dogs made their way to six different countries during a European road trip with their owners.

Matt Robertson, 38, and David Barker, 36, decided to enbark on a 12-day travel experience across Europe recently — but they couldn’t leave their furry friends behind.

The pair told SWNS that they couldn’t imagine leaving their Bernese mountain dog, Buddy, and their pug, Winston, at their Hertfordshire, England, home base while they journeyed through Europe.

So all four of them piled into a car and drove from England to France, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium.

"We have done a lot of dog-friendly holidays, and we wanted to push the boat out and travel into Europe," Robertson said to SWNS.

For the first part of the road trip, Robertson, a tech industry worker, said the group had to get out of England — which wasn’t that exciting in terms of travel experiences.

He added, "As we got further into France and Switzerland, there [were] mountains all around."

The pet owner said they drove for no longer than six hours each day, and three hours on shorter days, agreeing to never go further than 300 miles at once.

"The scenery is beautiful, and we were able to switch drivers, which was nice," he told SWNS.

After a few stops in France, Robertson said their loaded-down car then headed for Bernese, Switzerland — noting they wanted to make sure their Bernese mountain dog made it "back to his roots."

"It also had a sentimental feeling to it as we took Buddy back to his roots and [for] a walk on the Bernese Mountains," he said.

The road trip also included a stop in Lake Como, Italy, and other popular vacation destinations.

Robertson told SWNS that they took the dogs with them everywhere — including to breakfast, lunch and dinner spots.

Prior to leaving for the 1,700-mile road trip, Robertson said the pups needed a rabies vaccination, an animal health certificate and a tapeworm treatment — or they wouldn’t be allowed back into the U.K.