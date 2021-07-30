Viral brain teaser, predicting which card you'll choose, stuns TikTok: ‘How is that possible?’

A man’s viral video puzzle game has stunned the internet.

TikTok user @its_tilton posted a video earlier this month asking viewers, "How predictable are you??"

In the clip, he shows nine cards in a grid. Eight have different symbols and pictures on them and the one in the top right corner has the word "Start" on it.

"Let’s play a little game to see how predictable you are," Tilton says in the video.

He then explains that to play, viewers should begin by hovering their finger over the start card. Players will make a series of moves based on his instructions, but they are not allowed to make diagonal moves, he says.

"So from the start card, hover your finger over start, I want you to make one move," Tilton says. "Now wherever you’re at, you’re either on the pi symbol or the house symbol, I’m going to get rid of the start card now and we can play the game."

Tilton then proceeds to instruct viewers to make various numbers of moves, each time removing one card from the grid.

Finally, the grid gets down to just two cards. Tilton then asks players to move just one more time.

Towards the end of the clip, Tilton guesses which card players landed. "Let me know in the comments if I got it right," he says.

Since the video was posted on July 13, it has been viewed more than 16 million times.

People who commented on the clip were blown away by Tilton’s prediction.

"He read me like a book," one commenter said.

"How is that possible," another person asked.

Other viewers were less impressed. Some commenters said they were on squares that Tilton had removed during the process of the game, while others knew Tilton’s secret.

"He makes it so it’s impossible for you to land on a particular symbol each time," one commenter said, in part.

Earlier this week, Tilton explained the secret behind the puzzle in another TikTok clip, this time with nine black and white cards in a grid.

Amid Tilton's reveal, he notes how there's no prediction involved and describes why he chooses to remove the cards that he does, in the order which he removes them.

"This was just math," he says.

Tilton did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.