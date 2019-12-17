Video of students jumping massive rope in schoolyard stuns the Internet

The sport of jumping rope may have been around for centuries, but you’ve probably never seen it done quite like this.

A video of students in eastern China putting their jumping and turning skills to the ultimate test has stunned the Internet.

The clip, shared on Twitter, shows dozens of students in a schoolyard swinging, in unison, multiple ropes at once as one impressive student jumps between them.

The video, which is been viewed over 490,000 times, is so spectacular you have to see it to believe it.

Twitter users were also impressed by the rope-jumping spectacle, and of course, the comments weren’t without their fair share of humor.

“This looks like it could decapitate someone,” one Twitter user said, while another wrote, “Any chance there’s a clip of it taking someone out?”

“The Hunger Games, but if you stop skipping you die,” another commented.

“Raise your hand if you know the helicopter mom who’s gonna put a stop to this,” read another tweet. “At least the jumper has a helmet on.”

Another Twitter user said, “THIS IS THE COOLEST THING IVE EVER SEEN.”

One person explained that he wasn’t even sure what he was looking at: “I’m high … I thought this [expletive] was a dream catcher”