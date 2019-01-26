Expand / Collapse search
©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Puppy's paws pointed up instead of down, but surgery fixed that, doctor says

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Dr. Erik Clary holds a puppy named Milo in Stillwater, Okla. Milo, born with his front paws facing up instead of down and unable to walk, is recovering after surgery at Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Jan. 23, 2019.

Dr. Erik Clary holds a puppy named Milo in Stillwater, Okla. Milo, born with his front paws facing up instead of down and unable to walk, is recovering after surgery at Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Jan. 23, 2019. (Oklahoma State University via AP)

puppy born with front paws facing up instead of down, and unable to walk, is recovering after recent surgery in Oklahoma, a report said Friday.

Milo, 10 weeks old, underwent elbow surgery Jan. 9 at Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences in Stillwater.

Dr. Erik Clary said Friday that he's pleased with Milo's progress.

SPIKE'S FAMILY REUNION AND NEW PUPPY BEGINNINGS

Milo, apparently part beagle and part coon hound, suffered from congenital elbow dislocation, Clary said.

Dr. Erik Clary holds a puppy named Milo in Stillwater, Okla. Milo, born with his front paws facing up instead of down and unable to walk, is recovering after surgery at Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Jan. 9, 2019.

Dr. Erik Clary holds a puppy named Milo in Stillwater, Okla. Milo, born with his front paws facing up instead of down and unable to walk, is recovering after surgery at Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences, Jan. 9, 2019. (Oklahoma State University via AP)

The veterinarian inserted pins in Milo's elbows to realign the joints and eventually help the dog learn to walk.

An animal rescue group founder took Milo to the school and is caring for the puppy post-surgery.

Jennie Hays, of the nonprofit Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary, said Friday that Milo was doing great and is a "very happy puppy."

"Milo wants to say THANK YOU to everyone for being so generous. The kindness of strangers makes his heart full, and will make his legs work!" said a Facebook post that showed Milo after surgery.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.