Puppy's paws pointed up instead of down, but surgery fixed that, doctor says

A puppy born with front paws facing up instead of down, and unable to walk, is recovering after recent surgery in Oklahoma, a report said Friday.

Milo, 10 weeks old, underwent elbow surgery Jan. 9 at Oklahoma State University's Center for Veterinary Health Sciences in Stillwater.

Dr. Erik Clary said Friday that he's pleased with Milo's progress.

Milo, apparently part beagle and part coon hound, suffered from congenital elbow dislocation, Clary said.

The veterinarian inserted pins in Milo's elbows to realign the joints and eventually help the dog learn to walk.

An animal rescue group founder took Milo to the school and is caring for the puppy post-surgery.

Jennie Hays, of the nonprofit Oliver and Friends Farm Sanctuary, said Friday that Milo was doing great and is a "very happy puppy."

"Milo wants to say THANK YOU to everyone for being so generous. The kindness of strangers makes his heart full, and will make his legs work!" said a Facebook post that showed Milo after surgery.