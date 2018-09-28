Golden retriever puppy locked out of house rings doorbell to get back inside

Dogs do the darndest things.

A three-month-old golden retriever pup named Marshall got locked out of his home in Spokane, Wash. Sept. 25, ABC 7 News reports.

So he did what anyone would do: ring the doorbell.

Marshall’s dad, Greg Basel, shared video of the good boy, which shows him using his cute little snout to push the button so he could come back inside.

Commenters on Facebook all raved about how “cute” and “smart” Marshall is.

“Good boi 12/10 would let in the front door,” someone wrote.