Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Newsletter

Veterans Day freebies for America's military members

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

By Fox News Staff Fox News
A woman is seen pouring syrup over a stack of pancakes with a side of blueberries, strawberries and raspberries.

There are breakfast, lunch and dinner freebies and deals for military members at various restaurant chains this Veterans Day. (iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. Check out these top headlines.

SALUTE TO SAVINGS: Major restaurant chains offer free meals and exclusive Veterans Day deals for military members nationwide on Nov. 11.

TIPPING POINT: A restaurant owner reveals a common scenario that makes many customers "uncomfortable."

SILENT SOLDIERS: Researchers identified Roman warriors' remains in a well, connecting them to an ancient battle.

An aerial view of the mass grave uncovered outside Mursa's city walls, left, and a sculpture of Roman Emperor Gallienus, right.

Researchers recently identified Roman warriors' bodies stacked in an ancient well in Croatia (left), connecting them to Emperor Gallienus' (right) victory at the Battle of Mursa in 260 AD. (Slavica Filipovic; Getty)

MORE IN LIFESTYLE

MILITARY DISCOUNTS – From sneakers and cowboy boots to golfing accessories, these brands are showcasing their Veterans Day sales. Continue reading…

PERFECT MEAL - Check out how to make the best apple pie. Watch the video...

The hosts of "Fox & Friends Weekend" learn how to bake the perfect apple pie.

A screenshot from "Fox & Friends Weekend" showing off how to bake the perfect apple pie. (Fox News)

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue