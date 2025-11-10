Shop these Veteran's Day sales and brands with military discounts

In recognition of our service members, veterans and their families, many brands are hosting Veteran’s Day sales, or offer military discounts year-round. Whether you're shopping for cold-weather gear or getting a jump on your Christmas list, these savings are worth checking out.

Adidas

Military members get 30% off at Adidas after verifying through ID.me. The discount includes everything from running shoes to hoodies and more. This Veteran's Day, all shoppers can save an extra 35% full-price items using the code FALL at checkout.

Original price: $60

This fleece-lined hoodie has a regular fit and classic details like ribbed cuffs and an embroidered Trefoil logo. It comes in a range of vibrant colors and works well for lounging or layering.

Original price: $60

Adidas Galaxy 7 running shoes are lightweight and cushioned for everyday training. The shoes feature a Cloudfoam midsole for added comfort. They are available in multiple colors.

Original price: $55

This loose-fitting fleece sweatshirt is all about comfort. The oversized shape adds a relaxed feel that is easy to pair with leggings or jeans.

STOP BUYING THESE EVERYDAY ESSENTIALS IN STORES – THEY'RE CHEAPER ON AMAZON

Carhartt

Carhartt offers a 15% military discount for verified service members and veterans. It’s an easy way to save on rugged workwear, jackets and everyday gear built to last.

Original price: $79.99

Made for cold weather, this flannel fleece hooded shirt jacket has a relaxed fit that combines stretch flannel with a soft fleece lining and hood for added warmth. Roomy enough for physical work, it includes two hand warmer pockets and two chest pockets. It is available in five different colors.

Original price: $119.99

Built for warmth in harsh conditions, this men’s jacket pairs rugged cotton duck with a quilted flannel lining in the body and hood. The rib-knit cuffs and waistband help seal in heat. It is an ideal choice if you are looking to keep warm while working outdoors in the cold.

UNDER $25 AND SUPER USEFUL – THESE GADGETS MAKE GREAT STOCKING STUFFERS

Original price: $59.99

Wear the Carhartt camo hoodie for a relaxed-fit layer that offers midweight warmth. It features a front pouch pocket with a hidden media pocket.

Tecovas

Military members and veterans can get 20% off Tecovas’ site on Veteran’s Day after verifying through ID.me.

Original price: $345

The Cartwright is a classic western boot with a round toe, 12-inch shaft and a stacked angled heel. Hand-laid cording and reinforced pull straps add to the traditional look. They are available in ultra-soft cowhide, rugged cowhide or goat leather that develops a patina over time.

Original price: $345

The Annie is a tall cowgirl boot made from various selections of leather and colors, with a 14-inch shaft, subtle stitching and a deep scallop for a better fit around the leg. The narrow and pointed toe has a squared-off tip to give it a classic shape. The leather is designed to wear in well overtime.

Original price: $145

Designed to be both tough and comfortable, these American-milled jeans are crafted with reinforced seams and a hint of stretch. The slim straight fit is tailored through the hips and thighs. These jeans start stiff but soften with wear. They are available in light, medium and dark washes.

Snake River Farms

Right now, military members can get $30 off orders of $149 or more at Snake River Farms after registering through ID.me. And the brand is offering free shipping for all shoppers on orders more than $175 through Nov 16 to save on premium cuts like prime rib, pork loin and holiday hams.

Original price: $99

The Kurobuta half bone-in ham packs in rich flavor and marbling, ideal for a holiday table or hearty family meal. It ships fully cooked and is available in three sizes.

Roast whole or cut this Kurobuta pork loin into thick, flavorful chops for a delicious meal. Each roast comes boneless with a rich fat cap, delivering bold flavor and versatility. It’s a well-sized cut at 1.75 pounds.

Original price: $189

Double R Ranch boneless prime rib is hand-selected from high-quality, Northwest-raised beef. Juicy and tender, each roast averages 6.5 pounds. It's a standout pick for a holiday meal or Veterans Day gathering.

Champion

Champion is running its Veteran’s Day sale through Nov. 10, and military members get 10% off year-round with ID.me at checkout.

Original price: $45

These open-hem sweatpants are warm and soft without the bulk, thanks to a brushed cotton-blend interior. The side pockets add convenience and the relaxed fit makes them a great choice for lounging or casual wear.

Original price: $20

This is one of those go-to tees you’ll wear on repeat. It has a soft cotton blend, a classic crewneck and a standard fit that’s easy to wear. The embroidered C logo gives it that signature Champion look. Comes in a range of colors, so you can keep it simple or mix it up.

Original price: $45

This powerblend fleece crewneck is made with a soft, brushed interior that keeps you warm without feeling bulky. It’s cut from a durable cotton blend, with reinforced stitching and ribbed cuffs that help it hold up over time.

Pins and Aces

Military members, spouses, dependents and first responders can get up to 20% off through GovX. You will need to go through a verification, and then receive a single-use code for each purchase.

Original price: $174.85

This hand-sewn Top Gun head cover set is made from durable, fade-resistant synthetic leather. The snug fit protects your clubs and they are easy to remove. They are available in a selection of bold, themed designs. It is a great pick for golfers looking to add some personality to their bag.

Keep your gear tidy and your gloves crumple-free with this compact organizer. It features a built-in glove holder and dedicated spots for tees, ball markers, divot tools, pencils and Sharpies. It fits easily in any golf bag or cart.

Lightweight and breathable, this pullover is made from a soft cotton-polyester blend that moves with you. The waffle knit texture adds a modern look. It is wrinkle-resistant, easy to pack and looks good on and off the course.

Mattresses

In honor of Veterans Day, you can save 30% at Brooklyn Bedding, Dreamfoam and Titan mattresses with the code VETERANS30. Military members can also get an extra 5% off year-round, plus free shipping, by verifying through ID.me.

Original price: $2,265

If you’re a back sleeper who needs solid support without sacrificing comfort, the Aurora Luxe is worth a look. Its coil system is designed to keep your midsection from sinking too far, which helps maintain proper alignment through the night. The coils also adjust independently to your body, giving extra support where you need it most. You can choose from soft, medium, or firm to find the feel that works best for you. It ships in a box and comes with a 120-night sleep trial to make sure it’s the right fit.

Original price: $799

The Dreamfoam Hybrid is a great pick if you’re a side sleeper who wants both support and comfort. It’s built with individually wrapped coils for better airflow and targeted support. Plus, a layer of gel memory foam and a cooling panel help keep you from overheating. It does a nice job of contouring your body without feeling too soft, and it sleeps cooler than most all-foam mattresses. It ships in a box and comes with a 120-night trial.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Original price: $899

The Titan Plus Luxe is a great pick if you weigh more than 230 pounds and want a mattress that’s both supportive and comfortable. It has a medium-firm feel that gives you the sturdy base you need, plus just enough cushioning for pressure relief. You won’t feel like you’re sinking in too far. It ships in a box and comes with a 120-night trial.