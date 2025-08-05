Expand / Collapse search
Vegas casino culture rejected by young gamblers, plus the best US airport foods

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

empty las vegas strip street at night

Las Vegas is facing a pronounced tourism decline, with just 3.1 million June visitors this year — an 11.3% drop from last year. (iStock)

TOP 3:

'NO INTEREST': Visitors to Las Vegas in June fell to 3.1 million people as younger generations prefer online gambling to traditional casino experiences.

GUT CHECK: Nutrition experts reveal how common foods and drinks can lead to high blood pressure, weight gain and nutrient deficiencies.

JET FUEL: Frequent flyers say U.S. airport food offerings have improved lately, with restaurants offering local favorites and reasonable prices.

A man and a woman seated next to each other at an airport eat from bowls on their laps.

Frequent flyers have revealed their favorite U.S. airports when it comes to the food selection. (iStock)

SUMMER HARVEST – Harvest your garden with the help of harvesting baskets, garden scissors, kneeling pads and other gardening tools. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword puzzle split grandma and granddaughter split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — for free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and strengthen your mind with fun games.   (iStock)

