Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Deals

Getting ready to harvest your garden? Get these helpful tools

Harvesting is easier with a basket, garden gloves, trowels and other tools.

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Fox News may earn a commission if you buy through our referral links. This content was created by a team that works independently from the Fox newsroom.
Harvest your garden with the help of harvesting baskets, garden scissors, kneeling pads and other gardening tools. 

Harvest your garden with the help of harvesting baskets, garden scissors, kneeling pads and other gardening tools.  (iStock)

As summer draws to a close, it’s time to prepare for your garden’s harvest. Gathering herbs, flowers, fruits and vegetables is a lot easier when you have the right tools available. 

A harvesting basket, some shears and a kneeling pad can help make harvesting fast and easy. Additionally, gardening gloves, gardening knives and other gardening tools are also convenient to have when harvesting. 

Gardening gloves: on sale for $8.49 (35% off)

Original price: $12.99

Protect your hands while harvesting. 

Protect your hands while harvesting.  (Amazon)

Amazon $12.99 $8.49

Gardening gloves make it easier to dig in the dirt, keeping your hands safe from bugs, thorns and rocks. You can choose between different fabrics, depending on your personal preferences. Bamllum leather gardening gloves are a durable option that come in a variety of floral prints. Walmart also has a four-pack of gardening gloves. They come in four different floral prints and are more lightweight than leather. 

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these gardening items sent to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Fruit and veggie picking thumb knife: on sale for $9.98 (17% off)

Original price: $11.98

Easily cut fruits and veggies from their stems with these thumb knives. 

Easily cut fruits and veggies from their stems with these thumb knives.  (Amazon)

Amazon $11.98

A quick and easy way to cut fruits and veggies from their stems and vines is by using fruit and veggie thumb knives. These mini knives are attached to thimbles you slide over your thumb and pointer fingers. When you’re wearing them, just pinch your fingers together and fruit and veggies easily detach from their stems. 

Gardening knife: on sale for $26.99 (25% off)

Original price: $35.79

A gardening knife is an all-around tool that helps you dig and harvest. 

A gardening knife is an all-around tool that helps you dig and harvest.  (Amazon)

Amazon $35.79 $26.99

Gardening knives are a great all-around tool, but they’re especially helpful when it comes time to harvest. Whether you’re harvesting root veggies like potatoes, radishes or ginger or cutting veggies from their stems, garden knives get the job done. This Hori Hori garden knife has a blade on the side for cutting and it slightly bent, which is ideal for digging.

MAKE GARDEN UPKEEP EASIER WITH THESE 7 GARDEN ACCESSORIES

Pruning shears: on sale for $16.95 (11% off)

Original price: $19

Shears help you cut thicker stems. 

Shears help you cut thicker stems.  (Amazon)

Amazon $19 $16.95

Pruning shears help you upkeep your garden, but they also work to cut fruits and veggies from their stems. This set of pruning shears from Amazon is made from titanium steel and coated in an anti-rust oil. The non-slip grip is perfect for thicker branches or stems on flowers and herbs you’re harvesting. 

Garden scissors: $9.87

For more precise cutting, grab a pair of garden scissors. 

For more precise cutting, grab a pair of garden scissors.  (Walmart)

When you’re cutting more delicate herbs, veggies and flowers, a pair of garden scissors is especially helpful. These sharp, durable scissors can handle all your plants with ease. Miracle-Gro garden scissors are made from steel and are equipped with non-slip grips for easy use. BareBones makes a pair of garden scissors with wide handles that are easy to use with or without gloves. They’re thinner scissors that are ideal for harvesting leafy greens and herbs. 

Garden trowel: on sale for $8.49 (39% off)

Original price: $13.99

Trowels help you dig up root vegetables.

Trowels help you dig up root vegetables. (Amazon)

Amazon $13.99 $8.49

Dig up potatoes, garlic, ginger and other in-ground plants and vegetables with a garden trowel. Get a heavy duty trowel from Amazon, or get a garden tool set with a trowel, cultivator and transplanter. The transplanter has measurements on the side, making planting easier when spring comes.

10 AFFORDABLE GARDEN SHEDS FOR YOUR BACKYARD

Harvesting aprons: $22.99

Harvesting is easier when you’re wearing a harvest apron. 

Harvesting is easier when you’re wearing a harvest apron.  (Amazon)

Amazon $22.99

Ideal for smaller harvests, these aprons are comfortable to wear and make harvesting even easier. An UpBloom harvesting apron fits around your waist and is made from a durable canvas material. It’s machine-washable, so you can clean it between harvests.

Anthropologie also makes a fashionable harvesting and garden apron that has spots for your gardening tools and your harvest. Duluth Trading Co. makes a dual garden and harvesting smock that comes in a light sage green or a floral pattern. The bottom of the smock zips up into a pocket for harvesting.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/deals

Kneeling pad: on sale for $19.99 (31% off)

Original price: $28.99

Don’t tire out your knees, use a kneeling pad when harvesting. 

Don’t tire out your knees, use a kneeling pad when harvesting.  (Amazon)

Amazon $28.99 $19.99

If you have to kneel to dig root veggies out of the ground or cut herbs, this can take a toll on your knees. A kneeling pad helps relieve the pressure on your joints. You can go as simple as this kneeling pad from Amazon, which comes in a variety of colors and is a lightweight, easy-to-store option. There are also kneeling benches that pop up and have handles that make it easier to get up and down. These benches also come with storage for gardening tools for easy reach. 

Christopher Murray is a commerce writer for Fox News who specializes in topics like outdoor gear, DIY projects, grills, pet products and auto must-haves.