Proud American
Utah veteran, a Purple Heart recipient, fulfills skydiving dream on 90th birthday

Jaramillo said he had wanted to join the Army’s 101st Airborne Division but he didn’t weigh enough

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Korean War veteran who received a Purple Heart fulfilled a lifelong dream Saturday by doing his first skydiving jump on his 90th birthday. 

"I’m so excited to jump," Joseph Dale Jaramillo told FOX 13 of Salt Lake City as he watched others landing from their skydives at Skydive Utah outside the city. 

Jaramillo said he had wanted to join the Army’s 101st Airborne Division but he didn’t weigh enough at the time. 

Still, he proudly fought overseas and even saved a man when he was injured. 

"I couldn’t hardly move my arm," Jaramillo said of his injury that led to his Purple Heart. "Even all that, I still saved a guy."

"I’m going to holler all the way down," he laughed of the impending 14,000-foot leap as he suited up and got into the plane. 

Jaramillo gave a thumbs-up as he landed, promising he would try to do it again on his 95th birthday. 

"I want to do it all over again!" he shouted excitedly with a smile. 

Skydive Utah said it gets around one customer over 80 years old each week wanting to jump, according to FOX 13

Earlier this year, a World War II veteran pilot did his first skydiving jump in Arizona for his 100th birthday, according to People magazine. 