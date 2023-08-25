California senior dogs are ‘strongly bonded’ and up for adoption: Meet Rock and Roll

A pair of dogs in California are looking for their forever home — together.

Introducing Rock and Roll — a pair of 10-year-old dogs at Muttville Senior Dog Rescue in San Francisco, California.

Rock is a male Rat Terrier/Chihuahua mix who took a liking to Roll, a female Jack Russell Terrier mix, when they arrived at Muttville.

The Muttville rescue group told Fox News Digital that the two animals are quick to bond with humans and they love attention — including ear scratches, car rides and rolling in the grass.

"They love each other, but don’t worry, they love people, too," the rescue notes on its website.

The two are both on a weight loss journey, currently — and they love going on frequent short walks outside.

The pair would best fit in a home that is dedicated to helping the two stay on a consistent diet and exercise routine, said the rescue.

While on their walks, the two love to wag their tails when meeting people and other dogs for the first time.

Rock and Roll also love to be pampered with a nice bath and a brushing of their furry hair.

Since they are friendly with others, Muttville believes the pair would fit in a home with or without other furry friends.

The two furry friends are also housebroken and potty-trained — and Muttville would like the two to be adopted together, the rescue said.

"Rock and Roll are strongly bonded, so we want to adopt them out together," the rescue notes on its site.

It also says, "They’ve seen each other through it all, and they are so ready to live their best lives and get all the love and care they deserve!"

Muttville Senior Dog Rescue is a nonprofit organization. It works to help dogs over the age of seven find a loving home.

The organization works with various shelters, individuals and other animal organizations to care for seniors who have been given up.

For more information about Rock and Roll and other animals up for adoption at Muttville, visit muttville.org.

