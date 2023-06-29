US Catholic bishops issue sharp rebuke to pro-abortion Catholic members of Congress

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) issued a sharp rebuke to 31 Catholic Democratic members of Congress who have used their faith as a defense for their pro-abortion views.

"Members of Congress who recently invoked teachings of the Catholic faith itself as justifying abortion or supporting a supposed right to abortion grievously distort the faith," said the June 28th statement, which was entitled, "U.S. Bishops' President and Chairmen Rebuke Distortion of Church Teaching in Abortion Statement by Members of Congress."

The "corrective statement" was signed by USCCB President Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and Bishops Michael Burbidge of Arlington (Virginia) and Daniel Flores of Brownsville (Texas).

Burbidge leads the USCCB's pro-life committee, while Brownsville is chairman of the conference's Committee on Doctrine.

"It is wrong and incoherent to claim that the taking of innocent human life at its most vulnerable stage can ever be consistent with the values of supporting the dignity and well-being of those in need," said the bishops.

The bishops cited the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which states that human life should be protected from conception.

"Abortion violates this with respect to preborn children and brings untold suffering to countless women," said the bishops.

The bishops were responding to a June 24 statement by Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut.

In the statement, DeLauro wrote, "We are proud that we are part of the faithful pro-choice Catholic majority — 68% of whom supported the legal protections for abortion access enshrined in Roe and 63% of whom think abortion should be legal in all or most cases."

The members of Congress issued their statement on the anniversary of the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

DeLauro also cited "the role of informed conscience" and quoted a different section of the Catechism of the Catholic Church in her defense of legalized abortion.

"The fundamental tenets of our Catholic faith — social justice, conscience, and religious freedom — compel us to defend a woman’s right to access abortion," wrote DeLauro.

"We are committed to advocating for the respect and protection of those making the decision if and when to have children."

However, this understanding of "conscience" is flawed, wrote the bishops.

"Conscience is not a license to commit evil and take innocent lives."

"Conscience rightly enjoys a special regard both in Church teaching and in the public sphere. And policymakers should support the freedom of Catholics and of others to serve the common good in accord with their beliefs in a wide range of areas — from services and assistance to recently arrived migrants, to offering health care and social services," they said.

"Nevertheless, conscience is not a license to commit evil and take innocent lives. Conscience cannot and does not justify the act or support of abortion," wrote the bishops.

In actuality, Church teaching states "conscience ‘must be informed and moral judgment enlightened’ with the Word of God in faith and prayer, and ‘guided by the authoritative teaching of the Church,'" they wrote.

Additionally, "the preborn are our living sisters and brothers," said the bishops.

This is "not only a matter of faith, but is attested to science and sound reason."

"We once again implore and pray for Congress to join us in working toward the true common good by prioritizing authentic, uplifting support for the vulnerable and marginalized, including mothers and families in need," the bishops concluded in their letter.

Fox News Digital reached out to Rep. DeLauro's office for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.