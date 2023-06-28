Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS
Published

Dem slammed for saying abortion is consistent with Catholic faith: 'Go to confession'

Rep Rosa DeLauro argued that 'social justice, conscience, and religious freedom' are 'fundamental tenets' of the Catholic faith

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
close
NFL star Ben Watson says it's imperative men are involved in abortion conversation Video

NFL star Ben Watson says it's imperative men are involved in abortion conversation

Former NFL player Benjamin Watson sat down with ‘Fox News Sunday’ host Shannon Bream to discuss his take on abortion one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. 

Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro was blasted on social media Tuesday over a tweet explaining why her Catholic faith inspired her to "defend a women’s right to access abortion."

"I am a Catholic — baptized, raised, and confirmed," the Connecticut Democrat posted on Monday along with a link to a statement from Catholic Democrats explaining their opposition to the repeal of Roe v. Wade on the one-year anniversary of the decision.

"The fundamental tenets of my faith compel me to defend a women’s right to access abortion," she added. "I am proudly part of the faithful large majority of US Catholics who support legal protections for abortion access."

DeLauro’s tweet was widely panned and "ratioed" on Twitter, primarily by Catholics who pointed out that Catholic teaching views abortion as a "moral evil."

HOUSE DEMOCRATS REFUSE TO SAY WHETHER THEY BELIEVE ABORTION SHOULD BE PERMITTED UP UNTIL BIRTH

Rosa DeLauro

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, a Democrat from Connecticut and chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, speaks during a news conference. (Getty Images)

"The Catholic Church declares abortion a grave moral evil, a mortal sin, rejecting Christ in the baby killed," conservative commentator Liz Wheeler tweeted. "You can’t be a Catholic in good standing & support abortion. By supporting abortion, you are rejecting Catholicism & Christ. I encourage — & pray — you will go to confession."

"I don’t have any idea what ‘fundamental’ is supposed to mean here, but the literal tenets of her faith say abortion is a serious sin," Real Clear Politics Senior Writer Mark Hemingway tweeted.

"All you had to say was: ‘I was raised Catholic, but I struggle with this teaching of my faith…’ Most people can understand that," conservative strategist Giancarlo Sopo tweeted. "None of us are perfect. Grossly distorting a faith shared by over 1 billion people just to fit your politics is some narcissistic bulls---."

HE PERFORMED ABORTIONS. NOW HE'S PRO-LIFE AND DEDICATED TO CHRIST: 'YOU HAVE TO CHANGE THE HUMAN HEART'

Teenagers hold pro-choice signs in Driggs, Idaho

Teenagers protest the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision in Driggs, Idaho, on July 2, 2022. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

DeLauro's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

In the statement DeLauro linked to in her tweet, Catholic Democrats explained that "the separation of church and state means allowing for our faith to inform our public duties and how we best serve our constituents — not that we impose our religious beliefs and customs on others who may not share them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

DeLauro at a hearing

Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., speaks at a congressional hearing on April 20, 2023. (Screenshot/Twitter)

"The fundamental tenets of our Catholic faith — social justice, conscience, and religious freedom — compel us to defend a woman’s right to access abortion. We are committed to advocating for the respect and protection of those making the decision if and when to have children."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics