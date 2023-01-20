Ending abortion must include the 'changing of hearts': Virginia faith leader

The pro-life movement is entering a new beginning and must work to change hearts and minds in addition to laws, said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia.

"Dear friends, today we have so much to celebrate," said Burbidge on Friday, delivering remarks as principal celebrant and homilist at the opening Mass for the National Prayer Vigil for Life, held at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

The National Prayer Vigil for Life is an annual event on the eve of the March for Life.

This was the first time in the history of the march that Roe v. Wade was no longer the law of the land, added Burbridge.

"This is a moment for joy and for gratitude, a moment to recall the countless souls who have dedicated themselves to political and social action, to prayer and to service in the name of this cause," he said.

"It is a moment to gather before our God to offer praise and thanksgiving for this great, longed for blessing," he also said.

In November, Burbidge was elected the new chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops' pro-life committee.

But despite the celebration and feelings of joy, Burbidge warned that the Supreme Court's decision must be seen as "the beginning, not the end" of the pro-life movement's work to protect the unborn.

"A new important phase of work in the pro-life movement begins now," he said. This new phase "must be as tireless as ever" — and occur at all levels.

"At the national level, we must continue our efforts to put an end to policies such as those that target vulnerable global populations with abortion funding or that facilitate alternative means of abortion at home," he said.

"At the same time, we must turn a greater share of our attention to our local communities, from where we may cultivate opportunities in our states to limit the scope of legalized abortion, to curb its funding, or ideally, ban it all together."

While changing laws to protect the unborn is important, the "most important work that lies ahead" is the changing of hearts, said the bishop.

"Our work begins with our knowledge of the truth and our courage to speak it," said Burbidge.

"We must learn new and compelling ways to communicate the harsh reality of abortion and the damage it inflicts on children, mothers, fathers and society more broadly," he also said.

People have to "marshal" the resources "at our disposal, including philosophy, the social sciences, technology and psychology," said Burbidge.

"We must engage with experts who understand the landscape on federal and state levels and coordinate our efforts, strategies and resources in pursuit of making abortion in our nation unthinkable and illegal," he added.

But the next step in changing hearts and minds is "more difficult," said Burbidge.

"We must learn to communicate our views with love," he said, something that is "no small challenge" given the proliferation and popularity of social media.

Social media "often brings out the worst in those who disagree with and dismiss our beliefs and convictions, and may not bring out the best in us as we respond," he said.

"Lasting victories will not come from views or hits or re-tweets," he said, not from bitterness or cynicism, but from our sincere efforts to effect true conversion of mind and heart."

"Lasting victories … will come from acknowledging the dignity of those with whom we disagree."

"They will come from acknowledging the dignity of those with whom we disagree; by engaging in respectful discussion; from efforts to persuade rather than to attack [and] from our desire to convert rather than to cancel."

Similar to how the Good Shepherd sought out the lost, Burbidge said the pro-life movement can "never tire of seeking out those who have strayed."

It is, however, important to "hold others accountable for their views, especially those who … declare their support for abortion," he said.

"Charity demands accountability," said Burbidge, adding, "We will all stand before God to account for what we did or did not do to safeguard his children."

"This is especially true for those who profess our faith and have the greatest opportunity to protect the child in the womb," he said.

Quoting Pope Francis, Burbidge reminded those at the Mass that "the secret of Christian living is love" — and that "only love fills the empty spaces caused by evil."

He also said, "Our work will not be complete until God’s love is felt in every empty space created by abortion. As we look to the future of the pro-life movement, may we turn our attention to those empty spaces."

The Mass was attended by several thousand people in addition to hundreds of priests, seminarians, bishops and two cardinals.