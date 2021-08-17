US Bicycle Route System expands with 2,903 miles of new cycling trails across 5 states

Cyclists are getting more options with the U.S. Bicycle Route System’s latest expansion.

In total, 18 new bicycle routes have been added to the national system, which measures 2,903 miles –the largest addition to date, according to the Adventure Cycling Association.

The new routes are spread across California, Indiana, Ohio, Utah and Washington.

Adventurers can travel down this network of "officially recognized," numbered and clearly signed bike routes free of charge, the association’s press release states.

"With this addition of nearly 3,000 miles, the U.S. Bicycle Route System continues to pick up momentum," said Adventure Cycling’s Executive Director Scott Pankratz, in a statement. "And the growth of the system benefits every person who has, is, or will be traveling by bike."

He went on, "[The] Adventure Cycling Association applauds our state department of transportation partners, who understand the role bike travel plays in our national infrastructure, supporting health and wellness, transforming communities, and increasing economic activity across the country."

California welcomed two news routes, including U.S. Bicycle Routes 66 and 95.

The USBR 66 is a 329.8-mile trail that "generally follows the historic U.S. Route 66." It reportedly starts near the Arizona border and travels by notable California landmarks and cities like the Colorado River, National Trails Highway, San Bernardino and Los Angeles.

The USBR 95 is a 440.4-mile journey that begins near the Oregon border and "mostly follows U.S. Highway 101." The route travels through redwood forests on the Pacific Coast and other natural wonders and stops in San Francisco.

Indiana has added USBR 235, a single bike route that measures 122.1 miles. It starts from Indianapolis to Bloomington and travels down multiple landmarks, including the Indiana State Capitol and White River State Park. Additional sights include rural areas in Martinsville, a city in south-central Indiana.

Ohio welcomed six new bicycle routes that measure 1,177.2 miles, the largest addition out of the five states.

The USBR 21 is 366.9 miles and travels from Cleveland’s Edgewater Park to Aberdeen. Meanwhile, its USBR 44 is a 196.1-mile trail that goes from the Ohio to Erie Trail to the cities of Bucyrus and Lima, and the Indiana border.

The Buckeye State also added USBR 25 (308.2 miles) and USBR 225 (2.3 miles), which travel from the Michigan border through Toledo, Lima, Dayton and Cincinnati, while USBR 30 (225.6 miles) and USBR 230 (78.1 miles), which travel from the Ohio-Pennsylvania border to Cleveland and Toledo.

Utah added five new bicycle routes that travel through the state’s notable cities and parks.

The USBR 77 is a 349.8-mile route that goes down urban trails in Ogden, Salt Lake City and Provo while the USBR 677 is a 40.6-mile route that offers "scenic" views of Utah Lake. If a connection is needed between the town of Sigurd and the city of Panguitch, cyclists can opt for the new USBR 877, which measures 88.8 miles.

Utah’s USBR 79 (269.3 miles) and USBR 281 (9.4 miles) offer biking routes that explore the state’s desert regions and pathways, including Cedar City, the Navajo sandstone near Kanab and U.S. Highway 89.

Washington welcomed two new bicycle routes, including USBR 81 and USBR 281.

The 103.4-mile USBR 81 travels from Tekoa to Snake River Canyon and the cities of Clarkston and Asotin. The shorter 23.1-mile route, USBR 281, connects Washington and Idaho from Clarkston.

The U.S. Bicycle Route System currently measures 17,734 miles with the newly added bike routes. At this time, the network has routes tha t run through 31 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Adventure Cycling Association.

Forty states are reportedly developing bike routes as the U.S. Bicycle Route System aims to reach a route goal of 50,000 miles to link "every state in the country," the association reports.