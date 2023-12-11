Go Back

  • Published
    55 Images

    2023 Year in Review: Photos

    2023 was a news year of tears and disbelief, with moments of joy and patriotism. See the photos that made 2023 one year America cannot forget.

  • Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills reacts to an injury sustained by Damar Hamlin
    SHOT TO THE HEART: Buffalo Bills players react to Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during a game on January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was later diagnosed as having commotio cordis, where the cardiac rhythm is disrupted by a blow to the chest. Hamlin returned to play in the NFL in a preseason game in August.
    Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images
  • Bryan Christopher Kohberger arrives at Monroe County Courthouse
    DEATH STARE: Bryan Kohberger arrives to court in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on January 3, 2023 to face extradition to face charges in the murders of four students at the University of Idaho.
    The Image Direct for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Kevin McCarthy walks away from Matt Gaetz
    FUTURE STATE: Kevin McCarthy walks away from Matt Gaetz as an altercation breaks out during a session of the House of Representatives reconvened to elect a speaker of the House on January 6, 2023. 
    Jack Gruber/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Mourners hold up a program with a photo of Lisa Marie Presley on the front lawn of Graceland
    GRACELAND GRIEF: Mourners hold up a program with a photo of Lisa Marie Presley on the front lawn of Graceland at the end of the celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, January 22, 2023.
    Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists clash outside of the Supreme Court
    LIFE AND DEATH STRUGGLE: Abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists clash outside of the Supreme Court on January 22, 2023. 
    Josh Morgan/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine
    ON TRACK FOR DISASTER: Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio remain on fire at mid-day on Feb. 4, 2023. 
    Gene J. Puskar / AP Images
  • The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down
    POP GOES THE WEASEL: A suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.
    Randall Hill / Reuters
  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene yells in the chambers as President Joe Biden
    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, yells in the chambers as President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington on February 7, 2023. 
    Jack Gruber/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County Courthouse
    BEHIND BARS: Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina on February 8, 2023.
     Mark Sims for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate winning the Super Bowl
    FOR THE WIN: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. 
    Gregory Shamus / Getty Images
  • The Krewe of Bonaparte celebrates its 50th Mardi Gras Ball
    BOOTS ON THE GROUND: The Krewe of Bonaparte celebrates its 50th Mardi Gras Ball in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 20, 2023.
    Scot Clause/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • The Hollywood sign stands in front of snow-covered mountains
    IT'S SNOW BIZ, FOLKS: The Hollywood sign stands in front of snow-covered mountains after another winter storm hit Southern California on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. 
    Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • An aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide in California
    An aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16, 2023 in San Clemente, California.
    Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
    Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.  
    Kevin Winter / Getty Images
  • ATX Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit gives testimony in the Senate Chamber
    ATX Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit gives testimony in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. People across the state of Texas showed up to give testimony as proposed Senate bills SB12 and SB1601, which would regulate drag performances, were discussed before the Chamber.  
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Donald Trump holds a rally in Waco, Texas.
    Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.  
    Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Children from The Covenant School hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site after a mass shooting
    Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on March, 27, 2023. 
    AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise / AP Images
  • Visitors pay their respects at Vietnam Veterans Memorial
    Visitors pay their respects at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on March 28, 2023, one day ahead of National Vietnam Veterans Day.
     Josh Morgan/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted out of court
    Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faced fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, is escorted outside the Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. on March 30, 2023.  
    REUTERS/David Dee Delgado / Reuters
  • Donald Trump arrives for an arraignment hearing
    Former President Donald Trump arrives for an arraignment hearing at NYS Supreme Court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.  
    Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • oe Biden speaks while children dressed as Secret Service agents "guard" the stage on Take Your Child To Work Day
    U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while children dressed as Secret Service agents "guard" the stage on Take Your Child To Work Day in Washington D.C. on April 27, 2023.
    Win McNamee/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • George Santos speaks to members of the media outside federal court
    Representative George Santos speaks to members of the media outside federal court in Central Islip, New York on Wednesday, May 5, 2023. Santos was arrested and charged by US prosecutors with fraud and money laundering. 
    Alex Kent/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Daniel Penny exits a Manhattan police precinct.
    Daniel Penny is handcuffed as he departs the 5th Precinct of the NYPD in Manhattan, New York on May 12, 2023. Penny is charged in connection with the death of subway rider, Jordan Neely.
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Shellyne Rodriguez walks along the street
    Shellyne Rodriguez walks along the street in Bronx, New York on May 25, 2023. The former Hunter College professor was caught on video holding a machete to a NY Post reporter's neck. 
    Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Graduating cadets toss their hats into the air at the end of the 2023 graduation ceremony at the United States Military Academy
    Graduating cadets toss their hats into the air at the end of the 2023 graduation ceremony at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, U.S. on May 27, 2023.  
    REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
  • Smoke from Canadian wildfires loom over New York City's Times Square
    Smoke from Canadian wildfires loom over New York City's Times Square on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
    United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, June 22, 2023 carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office. 
    Craig Bailey/USA Today Network  / IMAGN
  • Residents stand on their roof as a DC-10 Air Tanker drops fire retardant
    Residents stand on their roof as a DC-10 Air Tanker drops fire retardant on the Diamond Fire northeast of Scottsdale, Arizona on June 27, 2023.
    Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Debris from the Titan submersible is unloaded
    Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier on June 28, 2023. 
    Paul Daly/The Canadian Press via AP / AP Images
  • Visitors watch the fireworks during an Independence Day celebration
    Visitors watch the fireworks during the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 2, 2023.
     Benjamin Chambers/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Matthew Nilo exits a Boston courthouse
    Matthew Nilo and fiancee Laura Griffin walk through the lobby of Suffolk County Court in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 13, 2023. Nilo is being released on bail as he faces even more sexual assault charges stemming back to 2007. 
    Julia Bonavita/Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Rex Heuermann is led into Arthur M. Cromarty Criminal Complex
    Rex Heuermann is led into Arthur M. Cromarty Criminal Complex in Riverhead, New York on July 14, 2023. The 59-year-old is being charged with three counts of murder in relation to the deaths of victims found on Gilgo Beach.
    Matt Agudo/Splash for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • A preview for "Barbie" plays on a screen at a drive-in theater
    A preview for "Barbie" plays on a screen at the Holiday Twin Drive-In Move Theater in Fort Collins on Friday, July 21, 2023.
    Lucas Boland/The Coloradoan/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Sen. John Barrasso reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
    (L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol on July 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. 
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Fire damage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii
    Fire damage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 12, 2023.
    Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Adam Chastain pulls Ron Berlien out of mud
    Cathedral City Public Works employee Adam Chastain pulls Ron Berlien, 80, of Cathedral City out of waist-deep mud on the sidewalk along Vista Chino after he became stuck in Cathedral City, California on Tuesday, August 21, 2023.
    Taya Gray/The Desert Sun/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Ken and Tina Kruse stand next to their apartment after the area flooded from Hurricane Idalia
    Ken and Tina Kruse stand next to their apartment after the area flooded from Hurricane Idalia in Tarpon Springs, Florida on August 30, 2023.
    Greg Lovett/The Palm Beach Post / IMAGN
  • Ken Paxton kisses his wife ahead of his impeachment vote
    Attorney General Ken Paxton kisses his wife Sen. Angela Paxton, R-MicKinney, as they arrive for his impeachment trial at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday September 5, 2023.
    Jay Janner/American-Statesman/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the US Open
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his team after his victory against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 10, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.  
    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate their victory over Youngstown State
    The Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to a non-conference victory over Youngstown State 35-7 on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2023.
    Eric Marshall/News Journal/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Danelo Cavalcante is escorted out of the Pennsylvania Police Headquarters
    Danelo Cavalcante is escorted out of the Pennsylvania Police Headquarters in Avondale, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. 
    Kevin C. Downs for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Senator Mitt Romney speaks to the press
    Senator Mitt Romney, (R-UT) announces his intention to not run for reelection in Washington D.C. on September 13, 2023.
    Josh Morgan/USA Today Network  / IMAGN
  • UAW Strikers slow a truck from entering the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant
    UAW Strikers slow a truck from entering the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Illinois on September 18, 2023.
    Mandi Wright/The Detroit Free Press/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Large masses of migrants cross the surging Rio Grande River
    Large masses of migrants cross the surging Rio Grande River and await entry along the razor-wired American border in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 27, 2023.
    Benjamin Lowry for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • GOP candidates debate onstage
    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speak during the FOX Business Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California on September 27, 2023.
    Robert Hanashiro/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Hunter Biden departs federal court
    Hunter Biden departs federal court in Wilmington, Delaware on October 3, 2023. The president's son plead not guilty to federal gun charges after his original plea deal fell through in July. 
    The Image Direct for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Striking SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside Disney Studios
    Striking SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside Disney Studios on day 95 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on October 16, 2023 in Burbank, California. 
    Mario Tama/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Representative Mike Johnson is sworn in as Speaker of the House
    Newly elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La, is sworn in after being elected to the speakership in Washington D.C. on October 25, 2023.  
    Eric Kayne/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Police continue to search for Robert Card in outside of Schemengee’s Bar and Grille
    Police continue to search for Robert Card outside of Schemengee’s Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine on October 26, 2023. 
    David McGlynn for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • Pro-Palestinian protestors wave a flag above the Brooklyn Bridge
    Pro-Palestinian protesters wave a flag above the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, New York on October 28, 2023.
     Stephen Yang for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • The Texas Rangers celebrate after winning the World Series
    The Texas Rangers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 to become the 2023 World Series champions at Chase Field on November 1, 2023.
    Rob Schumacher/The Republic/USA Today Network / IMAGN
  • Jose Baez appears in court alongside Shanna Gardner-Fernandez.
    Attorney Jose Baez appears in court alongside his client, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, November 3, 2023. Gardner-Fernandez is being arraigned on charges relating to her alleged involvement in the orchestration of the murder of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan.
    Larry Paci for Fox News Digital / Fox News
  • The Capitol Christmas tree arrives at the White House
    The Capitol Christmas tree, a 63-foot Norway Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, arrives at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. on  November 17, 2023. 
    Jack Gruber/USA Today Network  / IMAGN
  • Rosalynn Carter's casket is carried during her funeral
    An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on November 28, 2023. 
    Erik S. Lesser/Pool via AP / AP Images
  • Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton arrive at Rosalynn Carter's funeral.
    Former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, arrive to attend a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia on November 28, 2023. 
    AP Photo/Andrew Harnik / AP Images
