2023 Year in Review: Photos
2023 was a news year of tears and disbelief, with moments of joy and patriotism. See the photos that made 2023 one year America cannot forget.
- SHOT TO THE HEART: Buffalo Bills players react to Damar Hamlin's collapse on the field during a game on January 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was later diagnosed as having commotio cordis, where the cardiac rhythm is disrupted by a blow to the chest. Hamlin returned to play in the NFL in a preseason game in August.read more
- DEATH STARE: Bryan Kohberger arrives to court in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on January 3, 2023 to face extradition to face charges in the murders of four students at the University of Idaho.read more
- FUTURE STATE: Kevin McCarthy walks away from Matt Gaetz as an altercation breaks out during a session of the House of Representatives reconvened to elect a speaker of the House on January 6, 2023.read more
- GRACELAND GRIEF: Mourners hold up a program with a photo of Lisa Marie Presley on the front lawn of Graceland at the end of the celebration of life for Lisa Marie Presley, January 22, 2023.read more
- LIFE AND DEATH STRUGGLE: Abortion-rights and anti-abortion activists clash outside of the Supreme Court on January 22, 2023.read more
- ON TRACK FOR DISASTER: Portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio remain on fire at mid-day on Feb. 4, 2023.read more
- POP GOES THE WEASEL: A suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast in Surfside Beach, South Carolina, U.S. February 4, 2023.read more
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, yells in the chambers as President Joe Biden speaks during the State of the Union address from the House chamber of the United States Capitol in Washington on February 7, 2023.read more
- BEHIND BARS: Alex Murdaugh is escorted from the Colleton County Courthouse in South Carolina on February 8, 2023.read more
- FOR THE WIN: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes celebrate after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.read more
- BOOTS ON THE GROUND: The Krewe of Bonaparte celebrates its 50th Mardi Gras Ball in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 20, 2023.read more
- IT'S SNOW BIZ, FOLKS: The Hollywood sign stands in front of snow-covered mountains after another winter storm hit Southern California on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.read more
- An aerial view of a remaining pool at the edge of a hillside landslide brought on by heavy rains, which caused four ocean view apartment buildings to be evacuated and shuttered due to unstable conditions, on March 16, 2023 in San Clemente, California.read more
- Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.read more
- ATX Drag Queen Brigitte Bandit gives testimony in the Senate Chamber at the Texas State Capitol on March 23, 2023 in Austin, Texas. People across the state of Texas showed up to give testimony as proposed Senate bills SB12 and SB1601, which would regulate drag performances, were discussed before the Chamber.read more
- Former U.S. President Donald Trump exits after speaking during a rally at the Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.read more
- Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site at the Woodmont Baptist Church after a shooting at their school, on March, 27, 2023.read more
- Visitors pay their respects at Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington on March 28, 2023, one day ahead of National Vietnam Veterans Day.read more
- Former FTX Chief Executive Sam Bankman-Fried, who faced fraud charges over the collapse of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange, is escorted outside the Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S. on March 30, 2023.read more
- Former President Donald Trump arrives for an arraignment hearing at NYS Supreme Court on April 4, 2023 in New York City.read more
- U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while children dressed as Secret Service agents "guard" the stage on Take Your Child To Work Day in Washington D.C. on April 27, 2023.read more
- Representative George Santos speaks to members of the media outside federal court in Central Islip, New York on Wednesday, May 5, 2023. Santos was arrested and charged by US prosecutors with fraud and money laundering.read more
- Daniel Penny is handcuffed as he departs the 5th Precinct of the NYPD in Manhattan, New York on May 12, 2023. Penny is charged in connection with the death of subway rider, Jordan Neely.read more
- Shellyne Rodriguez walks along the street in Bronx, New York on May 25, 2023. The former Hunter College professor was caught on video holding a machete to a NY Post reporter's neck.read more
- Graduating cadets toss their hats into the air at the end of the 2023 graduation ceremony at the United States Military Academy (USMA) at West Point, New York, U.S. on May 27, 2023.read more
- Smoke from Canadian wildfires loom over New York City's Times Square on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.read more
- United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy lifts off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Thursday, June 22, 2023 carrying a payload for the National Reconnaissance Office.read more
- Residents stand on their roof as a DC-10 Air Tanker drops fire retardant on the Diamond Fire northeast of Scottsdale, Arizona on June 27, 2023.read more
- Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, is unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier on June 28, 2023.read more
- Visitors watch the fireworks during the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 2, 2023.read more
- Matthew Nilo and fiancee Laura Griffin walk through the lobby of Suffolk County Court in Boston, Massachusetts, on July 13, 2023. Nilo is being released on bail as he faces even more sexual assault charges stemming back to 2007.read more
- Rex Heuermann is led into Arthur M. Cromarty Criminal Complex in Riverhead, New York on July 14, 2023. The 59-year-old is being charged with three counts of murder in relation to the deaths of victims found on Gilgo Beach.read more
- A preview for "Barbie" plays on a screen at the Holiday Twin Drive-In Move Theater in Fort Collins on Friday, July 21, 2023.read more
- (L-R) Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphones during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans U.S. Capitol on July 26, 2023 in Washington, DC.read more
- Fire damage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 12, 2023.read more
- Cathedral City Public Works employee Adam Chastain pulls Ron Berlien, 80, of Cathedral City out of waist-deep mud on the sidewalk along Vista Chino after he became stuck in Cathedral City, California on Tuesday, August 21, 2023.read more
- Ken and Tina Kruse stand next to their apartment after the area flooded from Hurricane Idalia in Tarpon Springs, Florida on August 30, 2023.read more
- Attorney General Ken Paxton kisses his wife Sen. Angela Paxton, R-MicKinney, as they arrive for his impeachment trial at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday September 5, 2023.read more
- Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates with his team after his victory against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Men's Singles Final on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Tennis Championship 2023 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on September 10, 2023 in Flushing, Queens, New York City.read more
- The Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to a non-conference victory over Youngstown State 35-7 on Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio on September 11, 2023.read more
- Danelo Cavalcante is escorted out of the Pennsylvania Police Headquarters in Avondale, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.read more
- Senator Mitt Romney, (R-UT) announces his intention to not run for reelection in Washington D.C. on September 13, 2023.read more
- UAW Strikers slow a truck from entering the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Illinois on September 18, 2023.read more
- Large masses of migrants cross the surging Rio Grande River and await entry along the razor-wired American border in Eagle Pass, Texas on September 27, 2023.read more
- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott speak during the FOX Business Republican presidential primary debate at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California on September 27, 2023.read more
- Hunter Biden departs federal court in Wilmington, Delaware on October 3, 2023. The president's son plead not guilty to federal gun charges after his original plea deal fell through in July.read more
- Striking SAG-AFTRA members and supporters picket outside Disney Studios on day 95 of their strike against the Hollywood studios on October 16, 2023 in Burbank, California.read more
- Newly elected Speaker of the House, Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La, is sworn in after being elected to the speakership in Washington D.C. on October 25, 2023.read more
- Police continue to search for Robert Card outside of Schemengee’s Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine on October 26, 2023.read more
- Pro-Palestinian protesters wave a flag above the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, New York on October 28, 2023.read more
- The Texas Rangers celebrate after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 5 to become the 2023 World Series champions at Chase Field on November 1, 2023.read more
- Attorney Jose Baez appears in court alongside his client, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez, at the Duval County Courthouse in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, November 3, 2023. Gardner-Fernandez is being arraigned on charges relating to her alleged involvement in the orchestration of the murder of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan.read more
- The Capitol Christmas tree, a 63-foot Norway Spruce from the Monongahela National Forest in West Virginia, arrives at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C. on November 17, 2023.read more
- An Armed Forces body bearer team carries the casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter from the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, Georgia on November 28, 2023.read more
- Former first ladies Melania Trump, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, arrive to attend a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia on November 28, 2023.read more
