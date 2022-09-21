Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights opens for spooky season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Universal Studios is celebrating Halloween Horror Nights at all four of its theme parks.

The spooky nighttime event will be hosted at Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood until Monday, Oct. 31.

Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan will run their Halloween events through Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, respectively.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO'S 'DARK ARTS AT HOGWARTS CASTLE' RETURNS AHEAD OF HALLOWEEN

Visitors are treated to haunted houses, scare zones, live shows, special experiences and limited-edition menus and merchandise.

"I'm a tiny, tiny baby when it comes to this. I'm going to be screaming," actress Kate Siegel told Fox News Digital during the event’s red carpet opening at Universal Studios Hollywood, which took place on Sept. 8.

"The last time I came was last year when they got the Hill House maze, and it took me three days to recover," Siegel added.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS RESPONDS TO DISNEY WORLD'S STAR WARS GALACTIC CRUISER PRICING

Actress Lin Shaye, who was also in attendance, said she likes that Universal Studios puts together stories that truly scare their guests.

"It's alive," Shaye jokingly told Fox News Digital.

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, which has made hits like "Paranormal Activity" and "The Purge," said he enjoys Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights because he’s always been a fan of haunted houses and horror experiences.

BUFFALO BILL'S HOUSE ADDS NEW INTERACTIVE 'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' REPLICA WELL: 'RECREATE THE TERRIFYING SCENE'

Jamie Lee Curtis, star of the slasher-thriller "Halloween" with iconic movie villain Michael Myers, drew a large crowd of fans during the red carpet event.

"That's what I like about all of this," Curtis told Fox News Digital. "They love Laurie Strode. And I'm Laurie Strode. So, what I get is this beautiful, reflective feeling of love and support."

Some attractions visitors can expect at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood include The Horrors of Blumhouse, a terror tram that takes inspiration from Jordan Peele’s "Us" and "Nope," and The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a musical haunted house modeled after The Weeknd’s "After Hours" album.

Monster mazes, tours and other cinematic experiences can also be found.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Limited-edition snacks include the Haunted Horseshoe, Churro Dog, Spicy Fried Chicken and Killer Stovetop Popcorn Custard. Availability is subject to theme park discretion.

next Image 1 of 13

prev next Image 2 of 13

prev next Image 3 of 13

prev next Image 4 of 13

prev next Image 5 of 13

prev next Image 6 of 13

prev next Image 7 of 13

prev next Image 8 of 13

prev next Image 9 of 13

prev next Image 10 of 13

prev next Image 11 of 13

prev next Image 12 of 13

prev Image 13 of 13

Souvenirs from the Halloween Horror Nights 2022 include collectible cups, clothing, accessories and vinyl figures from Universal properties and other recognizable horror movie franchises.

Event details for each of Universal’s parks can be found on HalloweenHorrorNights.com. Costumes and masks are not allowed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Tickets can be ordered directly from Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Select parks have Scream Early Tickets and Frequent Fear Passes, which provide early entry or season-long admission to Halloween Horror Nights.

To check out a walk-through of the monster-filled mazes at Halloween Horror Nights in California, watch the video at the top of this article.