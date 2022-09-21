Expand / Collapse search
Theme Parks
Published

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights opens for spooky season

Fox News Digital stops by Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in California

By Cortney Moore , Ashley Dvorkin | Fox News
Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights opens: See the preview Video

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights opens: See the preview

Fox News Digital stops by Universal's Halloween Horror Nights in California, and chats with horror movie icons like Jamie Lee Curtis on the red carpet for a preview of the 2022 event.

Universal Studios is celebrating Halloween Horror Nights at all four of its theme parks.

The spooky nighttime event will be hosted at Universal Studios Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood until Monday, Oct. 31.

Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan will run their Halloween events through Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, respectively.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO'S 'DARK ARTS AT HOGWARTS CASTLE' RETURNS AHEAD OF HALLOWEEN

Visitors are treated to haunted houses, scare zones, live shows, special experiences and limited-edition menus and merchandise.

"I'm a tiny, tiny baby when it comes to this. I'm going to be screaming," actress Kate Siegel told Fox News Digital during the event’s red carpet opening at Universal Studios Hollywood, which took place on Sept. 8.

"The last time I came was last year when they got the Hill House maze, and it took me three days to recover," Siegel added.

UNIVERSAL STUDIOS RESPONDS TO DISNEY WORLD'S STAR WARS GALACTIC CRUISER PRICING

Actress Lin Shaye, who was also in attendance, said she likes that Universal Studios puts together stories that truly scare their guests.

"It's alive," Shaye jokingly told Fox News Digital.

  • Universal Studios Orlando haunted house visitors
    Image 1 of 2

    Universal Studios Orlando's Halloween Horrors Night event kicked off on Sept. 2, 2022. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Orlando Dead Man's Pier: Winter's Wake haunted house
    Image 2 of 2

    Halloween Horror Nights team members preview the Dead Man's Pier: Winter's Wake haunted house at Universal Studios Orlando. (Universal Orlando Resort)

Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse Productions, which has made hits like "Paranormal Activity" and "The Purge," said he enjoys Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights because he’s always been a fan of haunted houses and horror experiences.

BUFFALO BILL'S HOUSE ADDS NEW INTERACTIVE 'SILENCE OF THE LAMBS' REPLICA WELL: 'RECREATE THE TERRIFYING SCENE'

Jamie Lee Curtis, star of the slasher-thriller "Halloween" with iconic movie villain Michael Myers, drew a large crowd of fans during the red carpet event.

"That's what I like about all of this," Curtis told Fox News Digital. "They love Laurie Strode. And I'm Laurie Strode. So, what I get is this beautiful, reflective feeling of love and support."

Some attractions visitors can expect at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood include The Horrors of Blumhouse, a terror tram that takes inspiration from Jordan Peele’s "Us" and "Nope," and The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare, a musical haunted house modeled after The Weeknd’s "After Hours" album.

Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights opens: See the preview Video

Monster mazes, tours and other cinematic experiences can also be found.

Limited-edition snacks include the Haunted Horseshoe, Churro Dog, Spicy Fried Chicken and Killer Stovetop Popcorn Custard. Availability is subject to theme park discretion.

  • Universal Studios Haunted Horseshoe
    Image 1 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Haunted Horseshoe dish available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Churro Dog
    Image 2 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Churro Dog available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Spicy Fried Chicken Offals
    Image 3 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Spicy Fried Chicken 'Offals' dish available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Killer Stove Top Popcorn Custard
    Image 4 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Killer Stove Top Popcorn Custard available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios African Lentil & Potato Sambusa Coffin
    Image 5 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has an African Lentil &amp; Potato Sambusa Coffin available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Mac 'N Cheese Bowls
    Image 6 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has Mac 'N Cheese Bowls available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Black Magic Milkshake
    Image 7 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Black Magic Milkshake available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso
    Image 8 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Pizza Skull
    Image 9 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Pizza Skull available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Petrified Rat Tails
    Image 10 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Petrified Rat Tails available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Burning Skull
    Image 11 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Burning Skull drink available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Maggot Covered Cheese Dog
    Image 12 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Maggot Covered Cheese Dog available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

  • Universal Studios Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich
    Image 13 of 13

    Universal Studios Orlando has a Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich available for Halloween Horror Nights. (Universal Orlando Resort)

Souvenirs from the Halloween Horror Nights 2022 include collectible cups, clothing, accessories and vinyl figures from Universal properties and other recognizable horror movie franchises.

Event details for each of Universal’s parks can be found on HalloweenHorrorNights.com. Costumes and masks are not allowed.

Tickets can be ordered directly from Universal Studios Orlando, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore and Universal Studios Japan website.

Select parks have Scream Early Tickets and Frequent Fear Passes, which provide early entry or season-long admission to Halloween Horror Nights.

To check out a walk-through of the monster-filled mazes at Halloween Horror Nights in California, watch the video at the top of this article.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.