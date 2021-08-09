Universal Studios responds to Disney World's Star Wars Galactic Cruiser pricing

It would buy a lot of churros.

Disney World in Florida recently revealed its pricing for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort, which is set to open next year. Since it is not just a typical hotel, it costs significantly more than a normal hotel room.

One of Disney World’s neighbors had something to say about the cost.

According to the Disney World website, a two-night trip on the Galactic Starcruiser starts at $4,809 for two guests. Adding a child to the reservation brings the cost up to $5,299. These rates are for standard cabins and don’t reflect the cost of booking a larger suite.

The cost includes all food and beverages on the Starcruiser (except for alcohol and specialty beverages), along with some quick service meals at various locations around Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Admission to the park is also included in the reservation, along with valet parking and a MagicBand.

When news broke about the pricing, Universal Studios tweeted, "Think of how many churros you could buy with that kind of money."

In response to a fan commenting that Universal could open a Jurassic World-themed cruise/resort, Universal responded, "We could have a coupon day." This is a reference to a line from "Jurassic Park" where a character comments about the park having expensive tickets.

Fox News reached out to both Disney World and Universal Studios for comment, but representatives for the companies did not immediately respond.

According to the Disney World website, the prices for the Galactic Starcruiser are representative for weeknight stays from August 20, 2022, to September 17, 2022.