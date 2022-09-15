Buffalo Bill's House adds new interactive 'Silence of the Lambs' replica well: 'Recreate the terrifying scene'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Buffalo Bill's House, the boutique overnight accommodation that once served as a film location for "The Silence of the Lambs," now has an interactive replica well that visitors can get in if they want to reenact scenes from the horror-thriller.

Located at 8 Circle St. in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, is Buffalo Bill's House, which maintains the appearance it had in the 1991 film.

The three-story Queen Anne Victorian home opened as a short-term rental in September 2021, and it has been outfitted with recreated movie props and a full "Buffalo Bill Workshop of Horrors" set in the basement.

After a year of operation, the home of the fictional serial killer Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb (played by Ted Levine) finally has a replica well to go along with its chilling workshop.

Chris Rowan, the owner of Buffalo Bill’s House, told Fox News Digital that guests had been asking when the accommodation would build the basement well.

The well was built in partnership with the Tom Savini Special Make-Up Effects Program at Douglas Education Center, which is located in Monessen, Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to finally unveil the replica of the infamous well," Rowan said. "Emmy-nominated special FX artist Jerry Gergely, technical director at the Tom Savini School, was the head designer of the well project."

Rowan noted that Gergely worked as a make-up artist on "The Silence of the Lambs" during its filming.

Buffalo Bill's well was dug four feet into the ground of the home’s former coal cellar. The structure’s granite walls feature markings from the movie, including bloody fingernail scratches.

Guests who enter the space will hear dripping water audio effects and short scream clips from the film's victim Catherine Martin, who was played by Brooke Smith.

Buffalo Bill's House has added props to go along with the replica well, including a jumpsuit and curly-haired wig, so visitors can pretend to be Martin for photo opportunities inside and outside the well.

Other props Rowan and his team have provided include a stuffed white Bichon Frise that's meant to represent Buffalo Bill's pet dog Precious, a retractable well bucket, a collection of lotion bottles and a hose.

Special effect lighting has also been added to provide an "eerie effect," according to a Buffalo Bill’s House press release.

"Working with the Tom Savini professionals has been truly inspiring," said Rowan, who is a prop stylist and art director, in an email to Fox News Digital.

"The talent, attention to detail and commitment to this project has been unwavering and we’re thrilled to share that the interactive well set is now officially open for visitors to enjoy and recreate the terrifying scene for themselves," he continued. "We encourage the fans to come check out what we hope is an unforgettable interactive cinematic experience."

Visitors who stop by Buffalo Bill’s House also get to see the home's four bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, parlor room, retro game room attic, outdoor fire pit, wraparound porch and gazebo, rose bed garden and fountain, three-car detached garage and vintage train caboose.

The Youghiogheny River is within view of the landmark property and guests can visit other travel destinations in Perryopolis like Hazelbaker's Canoe Rentals, Winslow Winery, the Cloverleaf Bar & Lounge and Perryopolis Flea Market.

Buffalo Bill's House is open for guided day tours and overnight stays that can accommodate up to eight guests at a time.

The property is offering a "special 30% deal" for tour participants who book an overnight stay between Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25, or Friday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 30 (Halloween weekend).

Tour times vary by day and operate in two-hour slots at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bookings can be made on the Buffalo Bill's House website at BuffaloBillsHouse.com.