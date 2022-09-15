Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Travel
Published

Buffalo Bill's House adds new interactive 'Silence of the Lambs' replica well: 'Recreate the terrifying scene'

Horror movie fans can immerse themselves in 'The Silence of the Lambs' at Buffalo Bill's House in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
2022 Fall Horror Movie Preview Video

2022 Fall Horror Movie Preview

An exciting season is in store for horror movie fans from frightening franchise returns to new psychological thrillers.

Buffalo Bill's House, the boutique overnight accommodation that once served as a film location for "The Silence of the Lambs," now has an interactive replica well that visitors can get in if they want to reenact scenes from the horror-thriller.

Located at 8 Circle St. in Perryopolis, Pennsylvania, about 30 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, is Buffalo Bill's House, which maintains the appearance it had in the 1991 film.

The three-story Queen Anne Victorian home opened as a short-term rental in September 2021, and it has been outfitted with recreated movie props and a full "Buffalo Bill Workshop of Horrors" set in the basement.

After a year of operation, the home of the fictional serial killer Jame "Buffalo Bill" Gumb (played by Ted Levine) finally has a replica well to go along with its chilling workshop.

Chris Rowan, the owner of Buffalo Bill’s House, told Fox News Digital that guests had been asking when the accommodation would build the basement well.

Buffalo Bill's House next to 'Silence of the Lambs' replica well

Buffalo Bill's House next to 'Silence of the Lambs' replica well (Buffalo Bill’s House)

The well was built in partnership with the Tom Savini Special Make-Up Effects Program at Douglas Education Center, which is located in Monessen, Pennsylvania.

"We are thrilled to finally unveil the replica of the infamous well," Rowan said. "Emmy-nominated special FX artist Jerry Gergely, technical director at the Tom Savini School, was the head designer of the well project."

Rowan noted that Gergely worked as a make-up artist on "The Silence of the Lambs" during its filming.

Buffalo Bill's well was dug four feet into the ground of the home’s former coal cellar. The structure’s granite walls feature markings from the movie, including bloody fingernail scratches.

  • Buffalo Bill's House well unveiled
    Image 1 of 5

    Buffalo Bill's House unveils its new replica well modeled after "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill’s House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House guest gets inside well
    Image 2 of 5

    Guests can get inside the replica well at Buffalo Bill's House for photo opportunities. (Buffalo Bill’s House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House well props: bucket, stuffed dog and lotion bottles
    Image 3 of 5

    Buffalo Bill's House provides guests movie props based on what was shown in "The Silence of the Lambs," including a bucket, stuffed dog and lotion bottles. (Buffalo Bill’s House)

  • Tom Savini holds toy dog at Buffalo Bill's House
    Image 4 of 5

    Tom Savini, a professional special effects make-up artist, holds the toy dog prop at Buffalo Bill's House. (Buffalo Bill’s House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House guests test well
    Image 5 of 5

    Tom Savini gets inside the replica well at Buffalo Bill's House. (Buffalo Bill’s House)

Guests who enter the space will hear dripping water audio effects and short scream clips from the film's victim Catherine Martin, who was played by Brooke Smith.

Buffalo Bill's House has added props to go along with the replica well, including a jumpsuit and curly-haired wig, so visitors can pretend to be Martin for photo opportunities inside and outside the well.

Other props Rowan and his team have provided include a stuffed white Bichon Frise that's meant to represent Buffalo Bill's pet dog Precious, a retractable well bucket, a collection of lotion bottles and a hose.

Special effect lighting has also been added to provide an "eerie effect," according to a Buffalo Bill’s House press release.

"Working with the Tom Savini professionals has been truly inspiring," said Rowan, who is a prop stylist and art director, in an email to Fox News Digital. 

"The talent, attention to detail and commitment to this project has been unwavering and we’re thrilled to share that the interactive well set is now officially open for visitors to enjoy and recreate the terrifying scene for themselves," he continued. "We encourage the fans to come check out what we hope is an unforgettable interactive cinematic experience."

Visitors who stop by Buffalo Bill’s House also get to see the home's four bedrooms, kitchen, dining room, parlor room, retro game room attic, outdoor fire pit, wraparound porch and gazebo, rose bed garden and fountain, three-car detached garage and vintage train caboose.

The Youghiogheny River is within view of the landmark property and guests can visit other travel destinations in Perryopolis like Hazelbaker's Canoe Rentals, Winslow Winery, the Cloverleaf Bar & Lounge and Perryopolis Flea Market.

Buffalo Bill's House is open for guided day tours and overnight stays that can accommodate up to eight guests at a time.

  • Buffalo Bill's House entryway
    Image 1 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House features recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House bathroom shower curtain
    Image 2 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House features recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House movie props
    Image 3 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House features recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House 'Silence of the Lambs' photo
    Image 4 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House features recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House 'Silence of the Lambs' news clippings
    Image 5 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House features recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House Workshop of Horrors
    Image 6 of 19

    In the basement is Buffalo Bill’s "Workshop of Horrors," a recreated film set that guests can interact with. (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House Retro Attic Game Room
    Image 7 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House has been renovated to include a retro game room in the attic. (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House parlor room
    Image 8 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's retains much of its Victorian architecture and decor while paying homage to the horror film that made it famous – "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House fireplace
    Image 9 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House features recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House dining room
    Image 10 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's retains much of its Victorian architecture and decor while paying homage to the horror film that made it famous – "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House living room
    Image 11 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's retains much of its Victorian architecture and decor while paying homage to the horror film that made it famous – "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House staircase
    Image 12 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House features recreated horror movie props that are based on the five-time Academy Award-winning film, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House bedroom
    Image 13 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House includes four themed bedrooms and one bathroom. (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House twin beds in guest bedroom
    Image 14 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House includes four themed bedrooms and one bathroom. (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House bathroom
    Image 15 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House includes four themed bedrooms and one bathroom. (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House bathroom
    Image 16 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's retains much of its Victorian architecture and decor while paying homage to the horror film that made it famous – "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House porch furniture
    Image 17 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House is located at 8 Circle Street, Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. The home was used to film the 1991 horror-thriller, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House fountain
    Image 18 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House is located at 8 Circle Street, Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. The home was used to film the 1991 horror-thriller, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

  • Buffalo Bill's House exterior
    Image 19 of 19

    Buffalo Bill's House is located at 8 Circle Street, Perryopolis, Pennsylvania. The home was used to film the 1991 horror-thriller, "The Silence of the Lambs." (Buffalo Bill's House)

The property is offering a "special 30% deal" for tour participants who book an overnight stay between Friday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 25, or Friday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 30 (Halloween weekend).

Tour times vary by day and operate in two-hour slots at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Bookings can be made on the Buffalo Bill's House website at BuffaloBillsHouse.com.

Cortney Moore is an associate lifestyle writer/producer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.