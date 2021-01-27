Universal Orlando offering first-ever ticket deal for US military members

Amusement parks and resorts have had a roller coaster year because of the coronavirus, and one theme park hopes to draw guests with a special offer for those who serve.

For the first time, Universal Orlando is offering discounted park passes for military members and their families. The new Military Freedom Pass gives guests access to multiple parks on the same day, valid through Dec. 31, 2021 with no blackout dates to boot, WESH reported on Tuesday.

Pricing starts at $199.99, per adult, for access to the Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure, bumping up to $234.99 for additional access to Volcano Bay.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO HOSTING MARDI GRAS CELEBRATION WITH CORONAVIRUS SAFETY MEASURES

It’s the latest offer Universal has debuted to entice guests to book stays at its resorts and parks. The Florida theme park is also offering vacation package upgrades like a "Military Create Your Own" where members can tailor a vacation to theme parks and resorts of choice, TravelPulse reports. It also has a package devoted to its Wizarding World of Harry Potter theme park allowing guests to visit year-round.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the weeks ahead, Universal will bring back its popular Mardi Gras celebrations, from Feb. 6 to March 28 with coronavirus-related restrictions in place.

Competitor Disney World, meanwhile, has also ramped up its tourism efforts in the New Year. It recently announced a roster of food events, including the Food and Wine Classic, its annual dining festival, with a twist. This time around, cast members will sport personal protective equipment. Touchless menus and temperature checks will also be instated, too.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Florida has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with more than 1.5 million.

Fox News' Cortney Moore contributed to this report.