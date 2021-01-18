Universal Orlando hosting Mardi Gras celebration with coronavirus safety measures

Universal Orlando Resort is bringing back its popular Mardi Gras celebrations, but they will feature modified events for the current global pandemic.

The Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval celebration will run for seven weeks from Feb. 6 to March 28, according to a recent news release.

At Universal Studios Florida, a Mardi Gras themed food festival will be held with more than 70 cultural dishes from 13 locations around the globe, including New Orleans, and several countries throughout the Caribbean, North and South America and Europe.

Decorated floats will be stationed around the Orlando theme park, and a Big Easy bash will take place with dancers, stilt performers, brass bands and Mardi Gras beads.

Outside the park, Universal CityWalk -- an adjacent entertainment and retail district -- will have Carnaval-themed menus at restaurants.

Universal Orlando employees and guests over the age of three are required to wear face coverings everywhere they go to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus. Coverings can be removed only when a person is "actively eating or drinking" while they are "stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing," according to Universal’s news release.

Other health and safety protocols the hospitality giant put in place are focused on screening, spacing, sanitization, and limiting capacity inside its parks, restaurants and venues.

Universal’s competitor, Walt Disney World Resort, paused many of its live shows and entertainment experiences because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Disney Parks Blog post.

As of Monday evening, only five music-related entertainment options appear to be available at Disney’s theme parks, including performances from The Dapper Dans, a "Frozen" sing-along celebration, the JAMMitors, Main Street Philharmonic and Voices of Liberty.

In the U.S., more than 24 million Americans have been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

Florida has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country with more than 1.5 million.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that Americans refrain from non-essential travel if they can help it. When leaving homes, the national public health institute advises people to wear protective face masks, social distance from at least 6 feet apart and avoid crowds.