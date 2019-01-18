Houston couple stages fake 'Baby Draft' for funny gender-reveal video

When it came time to reveal the gender of their unborn child, sports fanatics Gus and Cynthia Forward didn’t feel like throwing a powder-filled baseball into the grandfather’s face or asking Bill Murray to smack an exploding golf ball.

And yet, even without any of that, they still managed to pull off one of the greatest announcements the (fake) sporting world has ever seen.

Gus and Cynthia – who met at the University of Houston and now live in Clearlake, Houston – staged an elaborate fake press conference to reveal their pick for the “Forward Baby Draft 2019,” complete with fake photographers and a table full of microphones.

“Today is not about me. It’s about the future of this great franchise,” Gus states, while sitting in front of one pink and one blue University of Houston baseball cap.

Cynthia, sitting beside Gus, hilariously busies herself by taking selfies and tending to the pair’s dog.

Gus eventually gets around to thanking “God and my smokin’ hot baby mama” before finally announcing the couple’s first-round “pick.”

“Without further ado, the Forward Franchise proudly selects Michael Alexander Forward to lead us into the future,” Gus says, picking up the blue University of Houston hat and placing it atop his head.

The footage then cuts away to a clip showing a bar filled with patrons, all of whom are going nuts over the news.

Gus tells Fox News he and his wife filmed the video for family and friends, and especially Cynthia’s, as she’s originally from Mexico and has relatives in the country.

“We had been trying to have kids for several years, and had some challenges with it,” said Gus. “We got the news, kind of in disbelief … so our doctor was kind of encouraging us to enjoy this.”

Gus, who works in marketing, says Cynthia came up with the idea for a gender reveal video, but he was reluctant at first, especially because neither of them are too “big on social media.”

But over dinner with Gus’ friend, videographer Aaron Rodriguez, the three came up with the silly idea to stage the whole thing as a draft, complete with Gus and Cynthia playing “over-the-top sports owners — really egotistical and vain — and more interested in [themselves] than anything else.”

Gus uploaded the finished product to Facebook earlier this month, but it wasn’t until his cousin filmed the footage off her phone and shared it to Twitter that it took off.

Her post now boasts over 2.42 million views — and Gus tells Fox News the reaction to his video has blown him away.

“It’s been amazing,” Gus tells us. “I’m glad [people think] it’s funny and original.”