'Unethical' air travel tip on punishing reclined fliers goes viral
Plus more of the top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week
'FULL BLAST' – Airplane passengers who like to recline their seats might start to feel a draft they hadn’t anticipated, now that an "unethical life hack" has gone viral on TikTok. Continue reading…
'ENORMOUS POTENTIAL' – An AI-discovered drug shows the possibility to treat schizophrenia as experts speak out on the "need for better treatment." Continue reading...
'NOSTALGIC TREND' – These Old Hollywood-inspired baby names could be climbing the popularity scale. Continue reading…
JAW-SOME – Fishermen caught a great white shark just 20 miles outside of Ponce Inlet, Florida. See the moment caught on camera! Watch the video...
GIFTS FOR MOM - Looking for a great last-minute gift for your mom? Continue reading…
'WAITED 100 YEARS TO DO THIS' – A Florida woman who survived the Holocaust speaks out after throwing the first pitch at the Yankees-Rays baseball game on her 100th birthday. Here's her fascinating story. Continue reading…
DINOSAUR QUIZ – How much do you know about these prehistoric creatures? Try this fun lifestyle quiz to find out! Continue reading…
'SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY?' – There's an alarming rise of a bank scam called "smishing." Here's all you need to know and how to avoid falling victim. Continue reading…
CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...
