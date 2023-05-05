Dinosaur quiz! How much do you know about these prehistoric creatures?

The amazing world of dinosaurs is a wonder for all.

As scientists, paleontologists and others continue to unravel evidence from millions of years of prehistoric activity — including the activities of such iconic creatures as dino king T. Rex — there is still much to learn about those that once roamed the Earth.

In this fun lifestyle quiz, test your knowledge of dinosaurs — see how well you do!

<section><h2>Dinosaur quiz! How much do you know about prehistoric beasts?</h2> <p></p> <p>Test your knowledge of dinosaurs in this fun and engaging lifestyle quiz!<br><strong></strong></p></section><section><h2> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1>In which of these periods did Tyrannosaurus Rex live?</h1> </h2></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong></h1> <h1> <strong data-stringify-type="bold">Dinosaur fossils have been found on all seven continents </strong>–<strong data-stringify-type="bold"> true or false?</strong> </h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1 dir="ltr"> <strong data-stringify-type="bold"></strong><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Stegosaurus was extinct for 66 million years before T. rex every roamed Earth </strong>– true or false?</h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1>How many million years ago did dinosaurs go extinct?</h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many horns did Triceratops have?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">How many pounds of meat could a T. rex eat in just one bite?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1>Which dinosaur had a neck long enough to reach high tree branches?</h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Ankylosaurus had what kind of weapon on the end of its tail?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1>Quetzalcoatlus, one of the largest flying animals in known history, had a wingspan that stretched how many feet wide?<br> </h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of these dinosaurs was a carnivore?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which of these is the only species of dinosaur lineage to survive mass extinction?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">On which continent have the most dinosaur fossils been found?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1></h1> <h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Which dinosaur was known to swim?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h3><h1><strong data-stringify-type="bold">Despite its carnivorous tendencies, Velociraptor was the size of which of these?</strong></h1></h3></section><section><h3> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"></h1> <h1 dir="ltr"><strong data-stringify-type="bold">The word dinosaur means which of these in Greek?</strong></h1> </h3></section><section><h2>Try again!</h2></section><section><h3>Ouch!</h3></section><section><h3>You've got some work to do!</h3></section><section><h3>You're almost a genius!</h3></section><section><h3>You're a genius!</h3></section>

