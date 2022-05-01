Mother's Day gifts that last a lot longer than flowers or chocolate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We moms all over America love flowers and chocolate from loved ones on our special day — coming up fast now, on Sunday, May 8 — but what about some gifts that last a bit longer than those sweet treats?

Take a look at some of the cool tech offerings shared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday.

These tech gifts can work well for the mom who wants to keep a close (or closer) eye on her little kids (or her big kids) as she moves through her day. They're also savvy and easy to use.

First item up on the list from Kurt Knuttson, also known as Kurt the CyberGuy: a baby monitor for new moms.

"The pixsee Smart Baby monitor has smart detection inside it that can tell the expression of [your] baby's face," he said — plus, it can tell when a child is fussing or crying.

Once it detects that, a song or melody will come on to help soothe the child, he added.

"It's a brilliant innovation," he said, commenting on the device's additional smart detection abilities.

Next up, he detailed the number one-digital frame on the market, known as Aura Frame.

Mothers can see whatever their kids have sent them and display those new images on the frame in their home.

Grown kids "can send Mom a photo any time" they want — and then mothers can see whatever their children (no matter how old!) have sent them and display those new images on the frame in their home.

For moms who have Apple watches, the new Wristcam allows moms to do video calls, plus send messages.

Also, "Mom can utter a safe word to call for help" in case she needs it, Knuttson explained.

He also discussed the TotalAV Antivirus protection package — which "will actually keep Mom safe and protect her from a variety of online dangers for months and years to come," he said.

Writing on his website, he added, "TotalAV won our top choice for 2022 antivirus protection and rightfully so. It has the leading ransomware protection [and] antivirus protection."

He said it detects and eliminates malware — and "protects against phishing scams, adware, spyware and more." It works on all devices, including the Mac, PC, Android, iPhone and iPad.

And last but not least, he discussed the Apple Airtag with Keyring, which "is an affordable way to bring safety and convenience to Mom’s set of keys."

The AirTag helps anyone keep track of and find the items that matter most — such as keys, wallet, purse, backpack, luggage and more, "through the Find My app using Apple’s Find My app, all while keeping location data private and secure," he said on his website.

To learn more, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.