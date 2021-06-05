UK pub owner finds time capsule from the 1970s in the walls

These walls don’t have ears, but they have been carrying secrets.

A man in the U.K. recently found a time capsule from the 1970s hidden in the walls of his pub.

Toby Brett, 41, has owned Holcombe Farmshop and Kitchen, in the English town of Radstock for 11 years. However, he only discovered what had been hiding in his walls recently, as he was renovating the 200-year-old building, according to SWNS.

"It was certainly a surprise to find it," Brett told SWNS. "It was a really pleasant find, there's some really interesting stuff in there."

LAST KNOWN LETTER FROM AMELIA EARHART’S NAVIGATOR FOUND BY CALIFORNIA MAN

The time capsule included a price list from 1971, a few pounds of ha'ppenies (or halfpennies), stamps, a wage slip, old beer mats and car tax discs, SWNS reported.

"It was quite funny to see the price list from 1971 for Wadworth Brewery, which is a brewery we still use today," Brett said. "It's definitely changed a bit since then."

Brett also told the news agency that the person who left the time capsule even wrote a note apologizing for only leaving halfpennies.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN’S WALLET RETURNED 46 YEARS AFTER SHE LOST IT

It appears one of the pub’s previous owners left the time capsule in the walls while he was doing his own renovations on the building in the 1970s.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4

According to SWNS, a letter included in the time capsule explains that previous owner E. Pockson did some "major alterations" to the building in 1973 with the help of Oakhill Brewery Development, a now-defunct property developer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The time capsule also included a note -- dated July 13, 1973 and signed by Pockson -- that said: "To the present owner from a past owner, good luck."

Pockson also included some of his ID cards in the time capsule.

Brett said of the previous owner: "I like that he had clearly given some thought as to it being found in the future, and who might find it. It's nice that someone had the foresight to do that."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

After finding the time capsule, Brett displayed the items on a mounted board so customers can see that piece of the pub’s history.

He also embedded some of the halfpennies in clear resin, which he placed in the floor.

Brett told SWNS that the recent renovations on the pub -- which was built in the 1800s -- were done to expand the pub’s offering and include a farm shop and deli.

"I felt there was demand for us to sell other things rather than just alcohol and pub food," Brett said. "It was important to me to keep the village pub as the hub of the community - but I also wanted to offer something to other locals, too."

"So now we've changed the whole look and feel of the place, and as well as the pub we have an open cafe space, with offerings from local butchers and other local produce," he added.