UK island that inspired mystery novelist Agatha Christie is up for sale with a hefty price tag

Fans of mystery writer Agatha Christie are now able to buy the island that was the setting of two of her books — but they will need deep pockets.

Burgh Island, located off the coast of South Devon, has been put up for sale for £15 million, said news agency SWNS.

That figure is equivalent to about $19 million in U.S. currency, says the website CurrencyRate.

Fans of Christie's novels will recognize the location as the setting of her works "And Then There Were None," and "Evil Under the Sun."

Christie herself used the island as a retreat in the 1930s, SWNS noted.

Burgh Island is described as a 21-acre private island located 250 meters (820 feet) off the mainland.

The sale price includes the "Burgh Island Hotel," a 25-room hotel, as well as a pub and a beach house, said SWNS.

The beach house is known as "Christie's beach house" and is located on the edge of a cliff.

"The private island setting is virtually unique in the U.K. and the hotel, which has been fully restored, is one of the finest examples of working Art Deco architecture in Europe," real estate agents Knight Frank told SWNS.

The Burgh Island Hotel was built in 1929 and underwent a five-year refurbishment that added "a billiards room, sauna, spa and several restaurants," said SWNS.

In 2022, the area council granted approval to build an additional 12 guest bedrooms, as well as 13 staff bedrooms, realtors Knight Frank told SWNS.

The hotel is also home to a "mermaid pool," which Knight Frank described as "a naturally enclosed body of seawater that provides guests with a unique swimming experience.

The Burgh Island Hotel has many other unique features as well.

"The hotel's architectural highlight is the restored circular glass skylight found in the restored palm court," said SWNS.

The island is a "natural micro-environment, with wildlife to observe and cliff walks around the circumference," said the real estate listing.

The island is served by ferries and also has a heliport, noted the listing.

As a tidal island, "the sandy tidal beach on the eastern (mainland-facing) side is washed by the tide twice daily and so is always clean," said Knight Frank to SWNS.

In addition to Christie, Burgh Island has played host to some other historical figures.

President Dwight Eisenhower (who was then serving as a general) reportedly met with Prime Minister Winston Churchill at the Burgh Island Hotel prior to the D-Day invasion, said SWNS.

Duke and Duchess of Windsor, perhaps better known as Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson, are also believed to have stayed at the Burgh Island Hotel, said SWNS.

The Beatles, too, stayed at the Burgh Island Hotel prior to their concert in Plymouth, noted the agency.

Christie is best known for her 66 detective novels and 14 short story collections "as well as the world’s longest-running play — ‘The Mousetrap,’" according to website AgathaChristie.com.

Her books have sold over one billion copies in the English language and a billion in translations, that site also notes.