UFO-looking vehicle pulled over again, this time in Oklahoma

A spaceship-like vehicle reportedly heading to a festival in New Mexico, was pulled over for at least a second time.

Highway patrol officials in Oklahoma shared Facebook photos of the rare car, writing, "It's not every day you pull over a UFO."

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Vanvleck pulled over the "UFO" on Monday for having an "obstructed tag," the post said.

Vanvleck grabbed a selfie with the unique-looking car.

The "UFO Festival," where the driver of the space vehicle is apparently heading, is held from July 5th through the 7th to celebrate "fascination with extraterrestrial phenomena and embrace the wonders that await beyond the stars," the event's website states.

Attendees can participate in the "AlienFest" film screenings and experiences at the International UFO Museum and Research Center located in Roswell, New Mexico.

Missouri deputies appeared to have pulled over the same person who was operating the same vehicle during a traffic stop on the interstate last Friday.

"These friendly humanoids, who have come in peace, are heading west to Roswell, NM for a festival." officials with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers called the encounter "out of this world."

The driver was spotted committing a lane violation. The vehicle also had an expired license plate from Indiana, according to the sheriff's office.

With the "wind/traffic of the interstate plus the size and aerodynamics of his vehicle, he understood that the potential for lane violations existed," Crawford County Sheriff's Office's Public Information Officer and Undersheriff Major Adam Carnal said in a statement emailed to Fox News Digital.

The driver was provided with a written warning for the violations.

"Given the good nature of the driver and the interesting nature of the vehicle, we opted to provide a fun social media post for our community. It was a great interaction and we wished him safe travels to his destination," said Carnal.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for comment.