Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A sheriff's office in Washington state revealed last week that it received a strange call from an aspiring Bigfoot hunter.

The Stevens County Sheriff's Office kept the caller's identity concealed when it posted to Facebook about the incident on Mar. 19. While the exact transcript of the call was not shared, the office publicized a staff member's notes from the exchange that painted the picture.

"[The caller] will be coming into the area mid-April and wants to hunt in the Big Meadow Lake area," the office quoted the memo as saying.

Apparently, the caller had contacted another state office that quickly got him off of its hands.

'BIGFOOT' CAUGHT ON CAMERA DURING COUPLE'S ROMANTIC GETAWAY IN COLORADO

"I tried to refer him to Fish and Wildlife, but they had referred him to us," the employee said.

The law-conscious hunter then inquired about the legality of hunting Sasquatch, the mythical ape-like creature that purportedly roams around the Pacific Northwest.

"Mr. [redacted] has concerns about how to stay legal while hunting [in] the Big Meadow Lake area because our state regulations are unclear regarding Sasquatch hunts," the Facebook post quoted.

"[He] needs to know: 1. Is it illegal in Stevens County to shoot Sasquatch? 2. Is a regular hunting license enough to keep his Sasquatch hunt legal?"

The caller also apparently displayed chivalry during the call.

"[The caller] says he of course will not hunt or shoot female Sasquatch," the employee relayed.

LEGEND OR REAL? HERE ARE 4 SCARY CREATURES THAT SOME BELIEVE INHABIT NORTH AMERICA

"If he does not hear from someone today, he intends to call back tomorrow."

At the end of the social media post, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office made its response clear.

"So our Patrol Chief called the inquiring party back to pass on two important pieces of information: Meadow Lake is in Pend Oreille County Sheriff jurisdiction and he would have more information on that topic," the office said.

"2. There are no Sasquatch in Stevens County. We know this because one of our deputies would have accidently hit one with a patrol car by now!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The Facebook post was met with amusement by the area's residents – some of whom believed that Sasquatch is real.

"There’s definitely Sasquatch in Stevens county lol," one person said.

"I loved your answers and I am sure the other county office did too," another commentator wrote.

"He is pretty naive to think he can hunt them. Quite the opposite will happen once the word gets out," a different Facebook user joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Stevens County Sheriff's Office for comment.