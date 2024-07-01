Missouri deputies pull over vehicle resembling a UFO: 'Out of this world'

Officers in Crawford County, Missouri, encountered something "out of this world" when a unique vehicle caught their attention.

Deputies pulled over a spaceship-like vehicle during a traffic stop on the interstate.

"These friendly humanoids, who have come in peace," officials with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

The space car was headed to Roswell, New Mexico, through Crawford County for a festival on Friday evening, according to the post.

The vehicle was spotted committing a lane violation. It also had an expired license plate from Indiana, according to the sheriff's office.

With the "wind/traffic of the interstate plus the size and aerodynamics of his vehicle, he understood that the potential for lane violations existed," Public Information Officer and Undersheriff Major Adam Carnal said in an email to Fox News Digital.

The driver was provided with a written warning for the violations.

Officers were able to snap a few photos of the traveling "UFO."

"Given the good nature of the driver and the interesting nature of the vehicle, we opted to provide a fun social media post for our community. It was a great interaction and we wished him safe travels to his destination," said Carnal.

The post garnered more than 12,000 reactions on Facebook with users marveling about the rare sight.

"Do not mess with the aliens; they might have death ray weapons," one man commented.

"The aliens have landed," a woman wrote.

"I think we can all agree if it doesn't sound like the flying cars from the Jetsons that's a big missed opportunity," said another.

"Nice I've seen some pretty wonky and fun pics from various police depts / state police of various vehicles on the roads going to events like these or wacky vehicle conventions and things," one woman commented.

"This is great! Love the sense of humor from your department," one man said.