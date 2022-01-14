Twin brother and sister celebrate their 10th birthdays in 2 different years: 'It’s a very strange concept'

In a rare circumstance, a set of twins from Minnesota, celebrate their birthdays each year, in different years.

Beckett and Freya Humenny, who both recently turned 10, first made headlines in 2012 after being born six and a half hours apart at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Beckett was born around 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2011. His sister Freya was born near 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2012.

Their story aired on local news and was picked up all over the world as far as Canada (where dad Darryl Humenny is from) and South Africa, mom Stephanie Humenny of Minnetonka, told Fox News.

"It was really fun to see how far the story had gone," Humenny said.

"It’s a very strange concept," she added of her kids’ unique birth tale. "Beckett knows he’s not truly a year older than his sister, but he loves to say that all day. Freya says [to Beckett], ‘I really don’t care. I’m half a foot taller than you.’"

Beckett and Freya aren’t the first twins to be born in different years.

A family in California recently celebrated the birth of twins – who were born in 2021 and 2022. Alfredo Antonio Trujillo arrived at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Salinas-based Natividad Medical Center.

Fifteen minutes later, at exactly midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, Alfredo’s fraternal twin, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, was born. The hospital described it as a "1 in 2 million chance."

Beckett and Freya are also fraternal twins and had separate amniotic sacs, which is why they arrived more than six hours apart, Humenny explained.

Humenny said that after having Beckett, it was around 10:00 p.m. when nurses pointed out that Freya’s birthday may fall in a different year.

Humenny said hospital staff brought a TV into her room so she and her husband could watch the Times Square ball drop before doctors broke her water in order for Freya to be born.

"There was a lot of news coverage," Humenny recalled. "Nurses stayed, and we had confetti and sparkling cider to celebrate."

Humenny said she wasn’t due to give birth until Valentine’s Day 2022 and since her children were born early, they spent three weeks in the NICU before heading home in 2012.

Humenny said she often gets jokes from adults asking if she and Darryl "get a tax break" since her twins were born in different years.

As for Beckett and Freya, they think it’s a fun story to tell their friends.

"They also really enjoy having their own birthdays," Humenny said.

