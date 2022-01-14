Expand / Collapse search
Twin brother and sister celebrate their 10th birthdays in 2 different years: 'It’s a very strange concept'

Mom Stephanie Humenny shared with Fox News the story of her kids’ unique birth tale

By Nicole Pelletiere | Fox News
Twins Beckett and Freya Humenny first made headlines in 2012 after being born six and a half hours apart at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Twins Beckett and Freya Humenny first made headlines in 2012 after being born six and a half hours apart at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephanie Humenny)

In a rare circumstance, a set of twins from Minnesota, celebrate their birthdays each year, in different years.

Beckett and Freya Humenny, who both recently turned 10, first made headlines in 2012 after being born six and a half hours apart at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis. Beckett was born around 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2011. His sister Freya was born near 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2012. 

Their story aired on local news and was picked up all over the world as far as Canada (where dad Darryl Humenny is from) and South Africa, mom Stephanie Humenny of Minnetonka, told Fox News.

Beckett Humenny was born around 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2011. His sister Freya Humenny was born near 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2012 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Beckett Humenny was born around 6:00 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2011. His sister Freya Humenny was born near 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2012 at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephanie Humenny)

"It was really fun to see how far the story had gone," Humenny said.

"It’s a very strange concept," she added of her kids’ unique birth tale. "Beckett knows he’s not truly a year older than his sister, but he loves to say that all day. Freya says [to Beckett], ‘I really don’t care. I’m half a foot taller than you.’"

TWINS BORN IN DIFFERENT YEARS, 15 MINUTES APART: ‘1 IN 2 MILLION CHANCE’

Beckett and Freya aren’t the first twins to be born in different years.

Parents Darryl and Stephanie Humenny of Minnetonka, Minnesota, pose in a photo with their twins Beckett and Freya, who were born in different years. 

Parents Darryl and Stephanie Humenny of Minnetonka, Minnesota, pose in a photo with their twins Beckett and Freya, who were born in different years.  (Stephanie Humenny)

A family in California recently celebrated the birth of twins – who were born in 2021 and 2022. Alfredo Antonio Trujillo arrived at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Salinas-based Natividad Medical Center.

Fifteen minutes later, at exactly midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, Alfredo’s fraternal twin, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo, was born. The hospital described it as a "1 in 2 million chance."

"There was a lot of news coverage," Stephanie Humenny recalled from when her twins were born in different years. "Nurses stayed, and we had confetti and sparkling cider to celebrate."

"There was a lot of news coverage," Stephanie Humenny recalled from when her twins were born in different years. "Nurses stayed, and we had confetti and sparkling cider to celebrate." (Stephanie Humenny)

Beckett and Freya are also fraternal twins and had separate amniotic sacs, which is why they arrived more than six hours apart, Humenny explained.

Humenny said that after having Beckett, it was around 10:00 p.m. when nurses pointed out that Freya’s birthday may fall in a different year.

Beckett and Freya Humenny, who both recently turned 10, first made headlines in 2012 after being born in different years. They celebrated their birthdays by taking a family trip to a bowling ally near their Minnesota home.

Beckett and Freya Humenny, who both recently turned 10, first made headlines in 2012 after being born in different years. They celebrated their birthdays by taking a family trip to a bowling ally near their Minnesota home. (Stephanie Humenny)

TWIN GIVES BIRTH TO IDENTICAL TWINS IN SAME HOSPITAL WHERE SHE AND HER SISTER WERE BORN

Humenny said hospital staff brought a TV into her room so she and her husband could watch the Times Square ball drop before doctors broke her water in order for Freya to be born.

"There was a lot of news coverage," Humenny recalled. "Nurses stayed, and we had confetti and sparkling cider to celebrate."

Humenny said she wasn’t due to give birth until Valentine’s Day 2022 and since her children were born early, they spent three weeks in the NICU before heading home in 2012.

Humenny said she often gets jokes from adults asking if she and Darryl "get a tax break" since her twins were born in different years. 

Stephanie Humenny said her twins, Beckett and Freya, 10, enjoy sports and taking family vacations. The brother and sister were born in separate years – 2011 and 2012. "It’s a very strange concept," Humenny said of her kids’ unique birth tale.

Stephanie Humenny said her twins, Beckett and Freya, 10, enjoy sports and taking family vacations. The brother and sister were born in separate years – 2011 and 2012. "It’s a very strange concept," Humenny said of her kids’ unique birth tale. (Stephanie Humenny)

As for Beckett and Freya, they think it’s a fun story to tell their friends. 

"They also really enjoy having their own birthdays," Humenny said.

Fox News’ Ann Schmidt contributed to this report. 

Nicole Pelletiere is senior lifestyle editor for Fox News Digital.