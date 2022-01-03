Twins born in different years, 15 minutes apart: '1 in 2 million chance'

A family in California recently celebrated the birth of two new twins – who were born in different years.

Fatima Madrigal, from Greenfield, California, gave birth to Alfredo Antonio Trujillo at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, according to a Facebook post from the Natividad Medical Center.

Fifteen minutes later, at exactly midnight on Jan. 1, 2022, Madrigal gave birth to Alfredo’s fraternal twin, Aylin Yolanda Trujillo.

GEORGIA MOM GIVES BIRTH TO RARE QUADRUPLETS: ‘GOING TO BE A WILD RIDE’

On Facebook, the Natividad Medical Center said that the chance of twins being born in different years is estimated to be one in two million.

According to the hospital, Aylin – who was the first baby born in 2022 at Natividad Medical Center – weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces while Alfredo weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce.

5 NICU NURSES GIVE BIRTH WITHIN 1 MONTH OF EACH OTHER: ‘SIMULTANEOUS JOY’

"It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays," Madrigal said in a statement. "I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight."

Alfredo and Aylin have two older sisters and an older brother, according to the hospital. Madrigal told the hospital that her older son was "excited" that he was getting a brother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"This was definitely one of the most memorable deliveries of my career," Dr. Ana Abril Arias, a family doctor at Natividad Medical Group and faculty at Natividad, said in a statement. "It was an absolute pleasure to help these little ones arrive here safely in 2021 and 2022. What an amazing way to start the New Year!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP