Twin gives birth to identical twin girls at same hospital where she and her sister were born

Though most people think twins skip generations, Stacy Green learned first-hand that’s not always the case.

Green, 30, from Thurmont, Maryland, is a fraternal twin who gave birth to identical twins – Brynlee and Brianne – on Aug. 24. She told Fox News that her whole pregnancy was a "shock."

Green explained that she had given birth to her son Cason in September 2019. She and her husband Brandon had "a little bit of trouble" getting pregnant the first time.

"We never thought we would get pregnant again," Green said.

That shock was doubled when she found out she was having twins in January.

Green explained that because of coronavirus restrictions, Brandon couldn’t be with her at her doctor’s appointment.

"When they told me it was twins, I told the doctor, I said, ‘We have got to call my husband because he’s not going to believe me,’" Green said, recalling the moment.

She said when she did tell her husband, "his jaw basically dropped."

"I was obviously scared, but I was so excited," Green said about how she was feeling when she found out.

"Even though I’m a twin, I never thought in a million years that I would have twins myself because I was always under the assumption that it skipped a generation," Green added. "I’ve never seen two generations of twins. It’s possible, but I’ve never seen that."

The chance of having identical twins is 1 in 250, according to the U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS).

According to Healthline, women who are fraternal twins have a 1 in 60 chance of giving birth to twins themselves, while men who are fraternal twins have a 1 in 125 chance of fathering twins.

After she told her husband, Green called her fraternal twin sister, Stefany Sweadner.

"I already love being an aunt to Cason," Sweadner told Fox. "He’s the light of my life. And then having twin nieces is such a blessing."

"I really hope they have this special bond that Stacy and I do," Sweadner said. "We have literally done everything together."

Sweadner explained that she and Green – who are both social workers – currently work at the same job together.

"We were roommates in college and everything," Sweadner said. "So we hope that the girls are as close as we are."

Green ended up giving birth at Frederick Health Hospital – the same place where she and Sweadner were born.

Aside from Sweadner, Green’s family was also "shocked" that Green, a twin, was having twins.

"They were like, ‘Well, if anyone’s fit for twins, it’s you, because you know what to do, you know what to expect,'" Green said.

Meanwhile, Green’s parents joked that she was getting her "payback." Jokes aside, Green’s mom and mother-in-law have been "a huge, huge help," Sweadner said.

As for Cason, he is excited to have two sisters, Green said.

"He is obsessed with them," Green said. "I think he loves knowing that he’s a bigger brother. He is in love."

Green added that she and Brandon are also thrilled with their expanded family.

"I’m very blessed," Green said. "We both are just over the moon, so happy and ready for this chapter of raising children."