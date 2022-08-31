20,000 people threw truckloads of tomatoes at each other for an hour, a national tradition

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 20,000 people gathered in Bunol, Spain, to throw 130 tons of rotten tomatoes at one another on Wednesday.

The "La Tomatina" festival is a 75-year tradition for the city, but they were forced to halt the practice for the past two years due to COVID-19. Photos show party-goers covered head-to-toe in mashed tomatoes, with many of them having the foresight to wear goggles.

The truckloads of rotten and otherwise undesirable fruit started arriving at midday, and attendees launched them at one another for more than an hour, according to Reuters.

The festival's origins are murky, but tradition says a similar fight spontaneously broke out between residents in 1945.

SPAIN EUTHANIZES MAN AWAITING TRIAL FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

SPAIN MUSIC FESTIVAL STAGE COLLAPSE KILLS 1, INJURES DOZENS

La Tomatina is billed as the largest food fight in the world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear how the city cleans up the mess.