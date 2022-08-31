Expand / Collapse search
Spain
Published

20,000 people threw truckloads of tomatoes at each other for an hour, a national tradition

The 'La Tomatina' festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
More than 20,000 people gathered in Bunol, Spain, to throw 130 tons of rotten tomatoes at one another on Wednesday.

The "La Tomatina" festival is a 75-year tradition for the city, but they were forced to halt the practice for the past two years due to COVID-19. Photos show party-goers covered head-to-toe in mashed tomatoes, with many of them having the foresight to wear goggles.

The truckloads of rotten and otherwise undesirable fruit started arriving at midday, and attendees launched them at one another for more than an hour, according to Reuters.

The festival's origins are murky, but tradition says a similar fight spontaneously broke out between residents in 1945.

The world's largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, consists of throwing overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. (Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

One of the trucks full of tomatoes arrives at the town hall square with tomatoes to throw at the participants of the Tomatina festival on August 31, 2022 in Bunol, Spain. (Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

La Tomatina is billed as the largest food fight in the world.

The world's largest food fight festival, La Tomatina, consists of throwing overripe and low-quality tomatoes at each other. (Zowy Voeten/Getty Images)

Revellers enjoy the atmosphere in tomato pulp while participating the annual Tomatina festival on August 31, 2022 in Bunol, Spain. (Photo by Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images)

It is unclear how the city cleans up the mess.

Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders