Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Spain
Published

Spain music festival stage collapse kills 1, injures dozens

Part of the main stage collapsed due to strong winds at an electronic music festival in Spain

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Strong winds in Spain collapse concert stage Video

Strong winds in Spain collapse concert stage

A video posted on Twitter shows music concert goers quickly evacuating from a music festival in Spain after strong winds caused the stage to collapse.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Part of a temporary concert stage collapsed in strong wind Saturday at an outdoor music festival in eastern Spain, killing one person and injuring dozens of others, regional authorities said.

Emergency services for the Valencia region said a "strong gust of wind" knocked off parts of the Medusa Festival stage structure at around 4 a.m. local time. About 40 people needed to be taken to the hospital, including three with serious injuries.

CALIFORNIA FOREST SERVICE EMPLOYEE KILLED IN MCKINNEY FIRE

  • Music festival goers evacuate after the stage collapsed
    Image 1 of 3

    Strong winds caused part of a temporary stage to collapse in Spain. (Twitter via Fran Ciriza)

  • Music Festival in Spain
    Image 2 of 3

    One person died Saturday and dozens more were injured after a stage collapsed at a music festival in Spain. (Twitter via Fran Ciriza)

  • Music festival attendees flee
    Image 3 of 3

    Music festival attendees evacuate after the main stage collapsed at a dance music festival in Span. (Twitter via Fran Ciriza)

"We are completely devastated and saddened at what happened this morning," organizers said on the festival's Facebook page.

FLASH FLOODS OVERWHELM THE LAS VEGAS STRIP

The Medusa Festival is a six-day electronic music festival in Cullera, Spain. 

Organizers of the music festival said in a statement that they had ordered the concert grounds cleared when the wind intensified.

Videos posted on social media show strong winds as large crowds of festival attendees were evacuated.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a terrible accident that has stunned us all," Valencia’s regional president, Ximo Puig, wrote on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 