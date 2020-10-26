Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Holiday
Published

Trumps host Halloween celebration at White House with coronavirus safety tweaks

The president is said to have been 'particularly pleased' with a pint-sized version of the first couple

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Internet reacts to Trump putting candy on top of child’s Halloween costumeVideo

Internet reacts to Trump putting candy on top of child’s Halloween costume

A video of President Trump putting candy on top of a child’s ‘Minion’ costume is circulating on the internet.

Trick or treat.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcomed costumed kids to the White House on Sunday for the annual Halloween celebration on the South Lawn with a few traditions tweaked as part of new coronavirus precautions.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump react to children dressed up in costumes during a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 25. (Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump react to children dressed up in costumes during a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 25. (Yuri Gripas/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

From a distance, the Trumps greeted hundreds of unicorns, skeletons and even a pint-sized version of themselves during the bash, which ran from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. yesterday, the Associated Press reports.

LA HOMEOWNER'S FIERY HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS SPARK CALLS TO POLICE, 911

To ensure the health and safety of guests and staff during the Halloween festivities, extra measures such as facemasks, social distancing and hand sanitizer were put into place. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

To ensure the health and safety of guests and staff during the Halloween festivities, extra measures such as facemasks, social distancing and hand sanitizer were put into place. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

In years past, the president and first lady would personally dole out the candy. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

In years past, the president and first lady would personally dole out the candy. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

In the fight against COVID-19, the trick-or-treaters — children from military families, frontline workers and others — received sweets separately while walking along a path on the South Lawn, with hand sanitizer available along the route.

In years past, the president and first lady would personally dole out the candy (with Trump even placing it atop a costumed child's head last year).

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a trick-or-treater. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet a trick-or-treater. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

The Trumps – who recently recovered from the coronavirus themselves – waved and complimented the costumes from a distance. The president is said to have been “particularly pleased” with two youngsters dressed as the first couple, who happily hammed it up for the cameras when directed.

The president is said to have been “particularly pleased” with two youngsters dressed as the first couple, pictured. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

The president is said to have been “particularly pleased” with two youngsters dressed as the first couple, pictured. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)

DAD MAKES EPIC 'KILLER ZOOM MEETING' HALLOWEEN COSTUME FOR DAUGHTER

Extra precautions at the spooky soiree included social distancing measures, mandatory face coverings for guests above age 2 (as well as all White House personnel working the event) and gloves for any staffers distributing candy.

The South Portico looked festively fall with bright leaves, chrysanthemums and pumpkins. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The South Portico looked festively fall with bright leaves, chrysanthemums and pumpkins. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The South Portico looked festively fall with bright leaves, chrysanthemums and pumpkins. A military band set the mood with Halloween hits like Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle.