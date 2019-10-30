Expand / Collapse search
Internet reacts to Trump putting candy on top of child's 'Minion' costume

By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
A video of President Trump placing candy on top of a child’s "Minion" costume is being hailed as internet gold, with many social media users reacting to the hilariously awkward encounter.

Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, held a pre-Halloween event at the White House on Monday, handing out candy to young trick-or-treaters dressed in costumes. One child dressed in an inflatable minion costume from the film “Despicable Me” apparently caught Trump off-guard, as he appeared to not know where to place the candy.

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, places a candy bar on the head of child dressed as Minion during a Halloween trick-or-treat event on the South Lawn of the White House, which is decorated for Halloween, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Despite the child holding an orange bag for treats, Trump placed a candy bar on top of the minion costume’s head. The first lady followed suit before both candy bars fell to the ground.

The child eventually got the candy bars, however, after a woman standing to the side walked over and placed them in the child’s bag.

The funny moment was laughed off by the president and first lady, but it was the internet that couldn’t get enough of the candy slip-up. While some used the viral clip as an opportunity to criticize Trump, others had more humorous reactions.

“Watched this video like 500 times & can only conclude that it's pure gold. The minion barreling through the Spidermans, Trump tapping the minion with candy, Melania putting candy on the minion's head like that's normal, the minion costume itself...,” one Twitter user said.

One user chimed in: “Disrespecting the Minions could hurt Trump in key 2020 battleground states.” Another user on Reddit suggested, “It's like the minion is America waiting for trickle-down economics.”

Someone else even joked the encounter was the “best moment” of Trump’s presidency.

“If you don’t think Trump skipping over Spider-Man to give the minion a chocolate bar on his head instead of his treat bag is the best moment of his presidency, I don’t think we can be friends,” the user said.

Gerren Keith Gaynor is a Digital Editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MrGerrenalist.