Travelers stranded in midair as sky-dining platform freezes in major mishap: See the video

A sky-dining attraction in Kerala, India, malfunctioned over the weekend — leaving a family and a staff member stranded about 120 feet above the ground.

The crane-operated dining experience, which lifts guests on a suspended platform to enjoy a panoramic meal, recently opened to visitors.

The platform was in the middle of its standard 30-minute experience when it abruptly froze at full height shortly after 12:45 p.m., news agency SWNS reported.

Officials said the hydraulic system powering the lift suddenly failed — leaving the group stuck with no way to lower the structure.

Firefighters responded and used ropes to climb to the platform, then secured each person in a harness to bring all occupants down safely.

Video taken at the scene showed a firefighter moving slowly along the ropes as he reached the stranded guests.

Rescue officials said the late distress call made the operation stretch to nearly four hours.

Those stranded included two adults, their two young children and an employee who was on the platform when the malfunction occurred.

The family had been enjoying the elevated dining experience when the crane suddenly stopped working.

Authorities said the crane appeared to suffer a technical fault, possibly related to an electrical fuse.

Fire units from nearby stations, along with local police and Home Guard personnel, worked together to complete the rescue.

Once crews arrived, getting everyone down took about 30 minutes, said SWNS.

The rescue wrapped up around 4:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the attraction’s safety compliance will now be reviewed.

It also noted that crane-lifted dining experiences are not currently covered under the state’s Adventure Tourism regulations.