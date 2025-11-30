Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Travelers stranded in midair as sky-dining platform freezes in major mishap: See the video

Firefighters used ropes and harnesses to reach adults and children stranded in the air

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
Rescuers leap into action after sky-dining attraction malfunctions 120 feet in the air Video

Rescuers leap into action after sky-dining attraction malfunctions 120 feet in the air

A sky-dining attraction in Kerala, India, malfunctioned over the weekend, leaving a family and a staff member stranded 120 feet in the air until firefighters climbed to the platform and were able to use a harness rescue system. 

A sky-dining attraction in Kerala, India, malfunctioned over the weekend — leaving a family and a staff member stranded about 120 feet above the ground.

The crane-operated dining experience, which lifts guests on a suspended platform to enjoy a panoramic meal, recently opened to visitors. 

The platform was in the middle of its standard 30-minute experience when it abruptly froze at full height shortly after 12:45 p.m., news agency SWNS reported.

Officials said the hydraulic system powering the lift suddenly failed — leaving the group stuck with no way to lower the structure.

Firefighters responded and used ropes to climb to the platform, then secured each person in a harness to bring all occupants down safely. 

A view from the ground of a sky-dining attraction, where the firefighter is climbing a rope to rescue a family.

The newly opened crane-lifted dining attraction abruptly stalled at full height during its routine 30-minute experience for visitors. (SWNS)

Video taken at the scene showed a firefighter moving slowly along the ropes as he reached the stranded guests.

Rescue officials said the late distress call made the operation stretch to nearly four hours.

Firefighter rescues a family from sky-dining attraction by climbing a rope, while a crowd watches.

Responding firefighters scaled the platform with ropes and individually harnessed each person for a safe descent. (SWNS)

Those stranded included two adults, their two young children and an employee who was on the platform when the malfunction occurred. 

The family had been enjoying the elevated dining experience when the crane suddenly stopped working.

Authorities said the crane appeared to suffer a technical fault, possibly related to an electrical fuse. 

Fire units from nearby stations, along with local police and Home Guard personnel, worked together to complete the rescue.

Authorities said the crane appeared to suffer a technical fault, possibly related to an electrical fuse, which caused the hydraulic system to stop functioning.

Firefighter rescues family by climbing a rope, while a crowd watches.

Officials reported that the crane appeared to have a technical malfunction, potentially tied to an electrical fuse, which disabled the hydraulic system. Rescuers were able to get to everyone aboard. (SWNS)

Once crews arrived, getting everyone down took about 30 minutes, said SWNS.

The rescue wrapped up around 4:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the attraction’s safety compliance will now be reviewed.

It also noted that crane-lifted dining experiences are not currently covered under the state’s Adventure Tourism regulations.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

