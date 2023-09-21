Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Top 10 coffee cities for java lovers revealed in new study: See if your favorite spots made the list

The list includes New Orleans, Austin, Orlando and more

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
Published
Millions of Americans begin each morning with a cup of Joe — whether it's iced, hot, with foam or with flavored syrup. 

A recent survey from the National Coffee Association found that 65% of Americans drink coffee every day. 

Some parts of the country are known for their exceptional coffee beans — many tourists visiting Seattle, Washington, each year to visit the first-ever Starbucks location which opened in 1971.

WalletHub released its 2023 list of the best coffee cities in America.

And the top location might be a surprise. 

Here's a countdown, starting with No. 10. 

Refreshing hot cup of coffee at a cafe

The top spots for coffee lovers to visit have been revealed — see if one is near where you live.  (iStock)

10. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

9. New Orleans, Louisiana

8. Oakland, California

7. Austin, Texas

Austin city skyline Texas

Austin, Texas, made the No 7. spot on the list of best cities for coffee lovers in a new survey.  (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

6. Tampa, Florida

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

4. Orlando, Florida

3. Seattle, Washington

2. Portland, Oregon

San Francisco

San Francisco, California, was named the top location for coffee lovers.  (iStock)

1. San Francisco, California

San Francisco scored the top spot for the best coffee city in America, based on a WalletHub report. 

The company compared the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of coffee lover-friendliness, according to WalletHub. 

Coffee prices

WalletHub also priced out the cost of the average cappuccino in the U.S. and the average price per pack of coffee. (iStock)

The data ranges included the number of coffee shops, cafés per capita and average price per pack of coffee. 

Other cities on the list included Los Angeles, ranking at No. 18; Washington, D.C., which ranked at No. 24; New York, ranking at No. 31; Nashville, coming in at No. 53; Columbus at No. 83; and Toledo, Ohio, at No. 100. 

WalletHub also studied coffee specialty variables such as the lowest average price of a cappuccino. 

Honors for that designation went to the town of Laredo, Texas. 

WalletHub best cities for coffee

WalletHub revealed the top cities for coffee lovers — and not all are obvious choices.  (iStock)

Meanwhile, the highest average price of a cappuccino was found in the city of Long Beach, California. 

The company also studied the average price per pack of coffee — and the lowest average was found in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The highest average was found in Honolulu, Hawaii, according to WalletHub. 

Fox News Digital reached out to WalletHub for further comment. 

