Colorado coffee company sources its beans from around the world — and gives back to others

Coffee is arguably one of the most popular drinks around the world.

The caffeinated beverage comes hot or cold, with milk or cream — and sometimes even with sugar or cinnamon (or plenty of other add-ins).

Yet the coffee beans themselves are grown far and wide, and many countries’ cups of joe taste completely different from others.

Redemption Road Coffee is an organization with a mission to source coffee from around the world — and for a m greater good.

Redemption Road Coffee co-owners Aaron and Jessica Harsch, who are based in Mead, Colorado, shared their vision for the company and how it came to life in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

"We desire to intentionally use every part of our company to impact the world for good," said Aaron Harsch, "from where we source the coffee around the world to where we sell the coffee at farmers' markets, online and with our incredible wholesale partnerships."

The concept was simple, he said: Use coffee as a means to change lives for good.

The brand sources coffee beans from as far away as the western edge of the Amazon Basin in Peru.

Other countries that Redemption Road sources coffee from include Malawi, Honduras, Brazil, Guatemala and Tanzania.

The business gives back to each country through agreements with local coffee farmers.

For example, Redemption Road coffee from Honduras comes from Jorge, a third-generation farmer in the city of Tegucigalpa.

Jorge (whose last name was kept private) has 30 full-time employees and 120 pickers during harvest.

He also works as a part-time veterinarian and is involved in a leadership team at his church.

A coffee bean purchase from Tanzania supports a women owned farm and women operated mill.

The Redemption Road Coffee from Uganda supports a farm that provides agricultural training and gender equality training — and fights against child labor in the country.

Harsch revealed what seeing the payoff for these people means to him.

"Seeing women rescued from brothels in Athens and working with Jorge's team on the drying patios in Honduras, talking with the team who installs the wells in India and meeting with the kids whom we support locally — [this] is what motivates and encourages us to keep moving forward," he said.

In terms of sourcing goods from other countries, Harsch said challenges often arise — and he mentioned Peru as one of the more difficult places in terms of sourcing.

"It took a few months before they could get a shipping container in there to export it to America," he said.

Harsch also referenced the shipping costs and how it’s affected their business process.

"There has been a significant increase in the costs of shipping and a very lengthy delay, which has added some unique challenges," he said.

Regardless, the Harsches are looking forward to continuing to impact the world positively for years to come.

They plan to continue to expand their reach.

"We have dreamed of having a coffee shop and partnering with coffee farmers to have an even more significant impact on their communities," he said.

Harsch noted that his faith is strong — and he believes God has put him in this place to give back to others.

That’s exactly what he intends to do with his Redemption Road business.

"I am very encouraged to watch the people we partner with shine. It brings me great joy," he said.