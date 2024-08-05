Toddler grabs attention on TikTok for 'infectious' excitement over grandpa's arrival

A toddler and his grandfather appear to be spreading smiles on social media after their bond was shared in a mashup video garnering nearly one million views on TikTok.

The grandfather, lovingly known as "Bop," has a close relationship with his 2-year-old grandson, Brooks Vanhoy.

Brooks' mom, Shelby Vanhoy, told Fox News Digital via email that she and her family moved to North Carolina from New York City to be closer to family — and her son's tie to her father, Mike Vanhoy, grew immensely.

The 33-year-old mom, who works in social media production and interior decorating, said her father comes to her home every Thursday morning to spend time with Brooks while she works.

"Bop is retired, and he’s been coming over every Thursday morning for ‘Bop Day’ since we moved back to North Carolina," she said.

She added, "As soon as Brooks spots Bop's truck through the front door, he jumps up and down with joy, yelling, 'Bop's here!'"

In the TikTok video, Brooks is seen running to the front door on several occasions to greet Bop as he arrives for a visit.

"The excitement is always infectious," Vanhoy said.

"They’re best friends," she added. "I think their friendship has also added a lot of joy to my dad’s life."

Vanhoy said her father got the nickname "Bop" after she tried teaching Brooks how to say "Pop."

"Bop is what stuck, and it’ll probably stay Bop forever now," she added.

Hundreds of TikTok users commented on Vanhoy's video of her son, with many calling the post "sweet" and "special."

"Truly what life is all about moments like this!" one user wrote.

"is it misty in here?" another person commented.

"As someone who grew up seeing their grandpa on a regular basis, this made me tear up. I hope you treasure your time together," another user wrote.

Vanhoy said seeing Brooks and "Bop" together has been a great reminder that she made the right choice to move closer to her family.

"Seeing my son’s bond with my dad is a gift that not everyone has the opportunity to experience, and I hope I never take that for granted," she said.