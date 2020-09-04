Toddler, 1, masters 3-cup game against dad in viral video

This toddler has his eye on the prize.

An adorable video of a 1-year-old winning a game involving three-cups and a hidden object has gone viral on social media.

The baby’s dad, Mikey Hutchinson, 37, from St. David, Grenada, posted a video of him and his baby, Mikey, Jr., playing the street game where an object is hidden underneath a cup, with two other cups next to it.

In the 41-second video -- captioned “12 months later” -- Mikey Jr. has clearly mastered the game.

Every time Hutchinson puts the yellow object under one of the cups and switches the cups around, Mikey Jr. picks up the correct cup.

However, the toddler occasionally reaches for the cup before his dad can switch the cups around -- and one time even tries to prevent his dad from putting the third cup back into the mix.

The video shows the toddler reaching for the cup seven times, each time coming up with the yellow object.

Since the video was posted on Facebook by Hutchinson two weeks ago, it has had more than 45 million views, more than 47,000 shares and more than 8,000 comments praising the baby's quick skills.

"Omg this kid is a genius in the making, I'll take him serious in the future.....yep mark my words," one person wrote, clearly impressed.

"Pretty soon he will be playing some tricks on you! You are warned!" one person joked in the comments.

"His focus is amazing for his age," another wrote.