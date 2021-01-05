Expand / Collapse search
Parenting
Published

Influencer moms allegedly feuded over 'unique' baby name: Report

Jessica Hart, Sasha Benz named their daughters Baby and Baybi

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Two influencers are rumored to have been at odds over a very specific baby name.

The name that has allegedly caused a rift between Victoria’s Secret model Jessica Hart and Wyld Blue consignment store owner Sasha Benz is Baby, an insider told The Sydney Morning Herald.

Benz, 33, had named her daughter Baybi nearly three years ago, and was reportedly not happy to hear that Hart, 34, decided to name her newborn Baby towards the end of 2020.

Two famous friends chose the same baby name with different spellings nearly three years apart and made headlines for it. (iStock)

"Sasha was devastated that her close friend would copy her daughter's 'unique' name, especially after she'd gone to her for name ideas," the unnamed insider told the news outlet while noting that the pair weren’t on the best speaking terms.

Hart reportedly shared the news of her name decision a week before she gave birth in November. The insider claims Hart told Benz: "We are calling her Baby, but don't worry - it's spelt differently!"

However, Hart told People magazine in late December that she had been inspired by the character Baby in "Dirty Dancing."

In her own words: "I first heard it in the movie Dirty Dancing and always thought I'd love to name my daughter Baby. I was hesitant to ask James about it at first but we just weren't landing on a name. Finally, probably a month before she was born, I said what about Baby, and he said, 'Oh my gosh, I love it.' It's felt right ever since."

Austrailian model Jessica Hart said she was inspired to name her first-born daughter Baby-Rae after the movie "Dirty Dancing." (Gotham/Getty Images)

Her daughter’s full name is Baby-Rae Kirkham, which is a reference to her own name Jessica-Rae and her fiancé, NASCAR race driver James Kirkham. Hart’s mother’s name is also Rae.

Hart did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Benz took to social media to deny that there was any feud going on in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, which showed a screenshot she captured from The Cut – a lifestyle and celebrity news outlet from New York Magazine.

Sasha Benz, owner of the luxury consignment store Wyld Blue in Montauk, New York, said there is no bad blood between her and model Jessica Hart. They both chose similar names for their daughters. (Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"This is so stupid. There is no feud, no problems – this is all fake news, Jess and I are absolutely still friends," she wrote. "There is no issue – this is the media at its finest trying to make a story out of nothing. Please tell me there are more important things in the world to write about. What a reach!"

Meanwhile, Benz told Daily Mail Australia that she and Hart "chatted it out a few weeks back."

The pair are still following each other on Instagram, though it appears that Benz has not liked Hart’s photo with Baby-Rae, her pregnancy photos or other photos in general. Hart, on the other hand, has liked Benz’s most recent photo of Baybi.

Benz reiterated that she and Hart are still friends in a statement sent to Fox News.

"Of course we are not at odds, that’s so silly. [It’s] just press trying to construct a drama," Benz wrote back over Instagram. "My little girl Baybi is almost three now, and I am so happy Jess and James are bringing another beautiful Baby into the world."

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.