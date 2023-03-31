Spring cleaning: The most important tips for cleaning your bathroom

Spring cleaning around your home is an essential annual process, but it is especially important that you give proper attention to your bathroom.

A bathroom is one of the most important parts of a home where an individual spends a significant portion of their time.

A lot of filth and grime can build up in a bathroom if it is not regularly maintained and cleaned.

The tips below will help you get started on your annual spring bathroom cleaning.

1. Organize your items and clear out the room

Before starting the spring cleaning of your bathroom, ensure you have all the necessary items to ensure the process can be done effectively and quickly.

Some things you should consider for this process include paper towels, a toilet brush, disinfectant spray, a bucket of soapy water, rubber gloves, a mop, a vacuum, a floor cleaner, and a duster.

Next, identify which areas of your bathroom have the most filth and grime and decide how you want to tackle the mess. Clearing out the surfaces will make it easier for you to begin scrubbing and removing other items, such as rugs and laundry will do the same.

Use a box to pick up your toothbrush, mats, rugs, laundry, and other bathroom clutter, and set it outside the room.

You can also use this period to run your bathroom floor mats and shower curtains through the wash. By the time you finish cleaning the room, these items should be ready for the dryer.

2. Clean the surfaces and floors

After the room has been cleared, begin using your microfiber towels to scrub down the counter surfaces with soap or other forms of disinfectant spray. In addition, you should use a stepping stool to clean areas that are hard to reach, such as ceiling lights and bathroom air vents.

Make sure you use a dry cloth to wipe away any dust or dirt on the surface before using a liquid spray.

A traditional mop and hot soapy water can also be used at this time to wipe away any marks or dirt on the floor. Before going through this process, make sure to use a vacuum clear to clear out any dust or items that may make the mopping process difficult.

After that step is finished, it is important you give the bathroom floor time to dry out before moving forward in the cleaning process.

Other areas, such as the bathroom vent, can be cleaned with a long dry duster, and it is recommended you use a liquid cleaner for the inside of your toilet.

3. Rinse the shower and bathtub

Finally, you should clean the shower or bathtub first by identifying the areas where grime is built up and then using a disinfectant and an old toothbrush to clear out the small crevices.

Next, rinse out the tub or shower.

In addition, you can also use a clean rag to clean other areas outside the tub.

Let the soap mixture sit in the tub before rinsing it out, and double-check that all grime and areas with mold are safely cleared away.